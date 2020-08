„Riverdale“-Star KJ Apa total verwirrt

Repost from @mysocialcanvas • We’re excited to announce our partnership with @Lionsgate and invite you to create a design inspired by @IStillBelieve. The winning designer will have a chance to attend a Red Carpet Experience in LA. Tap the link in bio for a full description of the contest and requirements. We’re excited to see what you come up with! #IStillBelieve #MySocialCanvas

Ein Beitrag geteilt von I Still Believe (@istillbelieve) am Feb 13, 2020 um 4:20 PST