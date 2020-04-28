Wegen dieses Videos ist Billie Eilish echt genervt

Wenn etwas unrecht oder unfair ist, kann Billie Eilish damit gar nicht umgehen und rastet schon mal in ihrer Insta-Story aus. Als sie ein Video von amerikanischen Bürgern/innen gesehen hat, die gegen die Maßnahmen zum Schutz vor Corona demonstrieren, konnte sie es kaum glauben. Die Menschen im Clip sagen Dinge wie, dass das Virus nicht sö tödlich ist, wie es dargestellt wird und beschweren sich, dass ihr Highschool-Abschlussball ausfällt, während Millionen andere auf der Welt mit der Pandemie kämpfen und viele sogar ihr Leben verloren haben. Dazu schrieb Billie Eilish richtig sauer unter ein Standbild des Videos: "Ihr Motherfucker seid dumm wie sch***. Fuck You. Seid nicht, wie diese Leute".

Billie Eilish macht ihrem Ärger auf Instagram Luft Instagram @billieeilish

Corona-Demonstranten: Billie Eilish zurecht genervt

In ihrer Story hat Billie Eilish den Beitrag einer anderen Instagram-Userin namens @uptown.stylinson geteilt. Auch sie war richtig schockiert über die Aussagen über Corona und das Verhalten der Menschen in dem Video und schrieb in ihrer Caption unter anderem dazu:

"Vor einem Monat habe ich meinen Bruder an das Virus verloren. Vor 3 Wochen habe ich jemanden verloren, der wie eine Mutter für meinen Vater war. Vor zwei Wochen habe ich meinen lieben und großzügigen Nachbarn verloren. Gestern habe ich jemanden verloren, der auf mich aufgepasst hat, als ich ein Kind war. Also JA, das Virus ist so tödlich, wie sie sagen. Ich habe jeden Tag das Gefühl, dass meine Welt zusammenbricht."

Das zeigt mal wieder, wie wichtig es ist die Pandemie ernst zu nehmen und sich und andere zu schützen, selbst wenn man nicht direkt oder durch Bekannte und Familie davon betroffen ist. Hoffentlich lernen viele Leute etwas aus diesem Post!

