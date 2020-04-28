Billie Eilish: „Ihr seid dumm wie sch***“
Dass Megastar Billie Eilish immer sehr direkt ihre Meinung sagt, wissen wir. Gestern hat sie sich mal wieder extrem über etwas aufgeregt. Hier die Infos!
Wegen dieses Videos ist Billie Eilish echt genervt
Wenn etwas unrecht oder unfair ist, kann Billie Eilish damit gar nicht umgehen und rastet schon mal in ihrer Insta-Story aus. Als sie ein Video von amerikanischen Bürgern/innen gesehen hat, die gegen die Maßnahmen zum Schutz vor Corona demonstrieren, konnte sie es kaum glauben. Die Menschen im Clip sagen Dinge wie, dass das Virus nicht sö tödlich ist, wie es dargestellt wird und beschweren sich, dass ihr Highschool-Abschlussball ausfällt, während Millionen andere auf der Welt mit der Pandemie kämpfen und viele sogar ihr Leben verloren haben. Dazu schrieb Billie Eilish richtig sauer unter ein Standbild des Videos: "Ihr Motherfucker seid dumm wie sch***. Fuck You. Seid nicht, wie diese Leute".
Corona-Demonstranten: Billie Eilish zurecht genervt
In ihrer Story hat Billie Eilish den Beitrag einer anderen Instagram-Userin namens @uptown.stylinson geteilt. Auch sie war richtig schockiert über die Aussagen über Corona und das Verhalten der Menschen in dem Video und schrieb in ihrer Caption unter anderem dazu:
"Vor einem Monat habe ich meinen Bruder an das Virus verloren. Vor 3 Wochen habe ich jemanden verloren, der wie eine Mutter für meinen Vater war. Vor zwei Wochen habe ich meinen lieben und großzügigen Nachbarn verloren. Gestern habe ich jemanden verloren, der auf mich aufgepasst hat, als ich ein Kind war. Also JA, das Virus ist so tödlich, wie sie sagen. Ich habe jeden Tag das Gefühl, dass meine Welt zusammenbricht."
Das zeigt mal wieder, wie wichtig es ist die Pandemie ernst zu nehmen und sich und andere zu schützen, selbst wenn man nicht direkt oder durch Bekannte und Familie davon betroffen ist. Hoffentlich lernen viele Leute etwas aus diesem Post!
okay i’m posting this on here because this shit quite literally aggravated the fuck out of me and i want to say something and spread awareness. “the virus isn’t as deadly as they say it is” exactly one month ago i lost my brother to the virus. 3 weeks ago i lost someone who was like a mother to my father. 2 weeks ago i lost my so sweet and generous upstairs neighbor. yesterday i lost someone who used to take care of me as a kid. so YES. this virus is as deadly as they say it is. i feel like my world is crumbling apart every single fucking day. i haven’t gone outside in almost a month. i’m scared to go outside and shop for groceries because of people like this who are irresponsible and selfish and who don’t fucking care enough about the wellbeing of others including themselves. “take your mask off and then we’ll talk” SELFISH and HORRIBLE. New york state currently has 282k CONFIRMED cases right now. not counting the unconfirmed cases because trust me when i say this there’s a lot more. if New York was a country alone we would be #2. seeing people post pictures outside in crowded parks with their friends is so extremely hard and frustrating to watch. pleaseee i am begging you to take this virus serious because it IS serious. stop protesting a VIRUS. like are you dumb? my guy it’s a virus what do you expect it to do? you could have the virus and not know it and not show any symptoms of it but continue to spread it, which is how my brother got the virus. so this is why i’m posting this to tell y’all to stay home unless you’re an essential worker or first responder and stay safe. wear your masks and your gloves. wash your hands. SOCIAL DISTANCE. PLEASE. YOUR FRIENDS CAN WAIT TO SEE YOU. there was a drop in NYC cases a few days ago and watch as it has gone up as the weather is getting warmer and people stopped practicing social distancing. the same people who want to get back to normal are the same people not cooperating. It is soo hard, i understand. people are losing jobs, money, business in general.. it’s terrible. i really wish this could all go away.. and with time it will but we all have to cooperate as a whole. okay? (turned off comments for a little bit)
Folg' uns auf Spotify für nice Musik:
Weitere Star-News und Interviews findest du in der aktuellen BRAVO, die du am Kiosk kaufen oder ganz einfach online im BRAVO Web-Shop zu dir nach Hause bestellen kannst!