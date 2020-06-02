Cole Sprouse: Deshalb wurde er verhaftet
Der “Riverdale”- Schauspieler Cole Sprouse war einer der friedlichen Demonstranten der #BLM-Bewegung, die verhaftet wurden.
Cole Sprouse: Demonstrierte für “Black Lives Matter”
Nachdem der Afroamerikaner George Floyd am 25. Mai 2020 von dem Polizisten Derek Chauvin brutal ermordet wurde, demonstrieren Menschen auf der ganzen Welt für Gerechtigkeit. Auch “Riverdale”-Star Cole Sprouse war einer von zahlreichen Promis, die am vergangenen Sonntag in Santa Monica, Kalifornien, für die Bewegung “Black Lives Matter” friedlich gemeinsan auf die Straße gingen. Teile der Demonstration arteten jedoch in Massenaufstände, Zerstörung und Plünderung aus. Unzählige Läden wurden aufgebrochen und ausgeraubt. Dem 27-Jährigen und anderen Demonstranten wurde daraufhin angeboten, die Demo in Santa Monica zu verlassen, als sie dem jedoch nachkommen wollten, wurden sie plötzlich verhaftet, ihre Hände mit Kabelbindern gefesselt.
Cole Sprouse: Auf Instagram spricht er über die Verhaftung
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.
Auf Instagram schilderte der Schauspieler die Situation. “Dabei muss betont werden, dass die institutionellen Konsequenzen meiner Festnahme als weißer heterosexueller Mann und als Person des öffentlichen Lebens nichts sind im Vergleich zu anderen innerhalb der Bewegung”, erklärte er seinen über 32 Millionen Followern. “Es ist wichtig, in dieser Zeit Seite an Seite zu stehen, wenn eine Situation eskaliert, durchdachte Unterstützung zu leisten, das Richtige zu tun und sich dafür einzusetzen”, fährt er fort. “Ich hoffe, dass andere in meiner Position das Gleiche tun.”
Cole Sprouse: Will nicht vom Eigentlichen ablenken
Am Ende seines Textes weist der “Riverdale”-Star darauf hin, dass er sich nicht mehr zu dem Thema äußern wird, um den Fokus nicht von der “Black Lives Matter”-Bewegung zu lenken. "Es geht hier nicht um mich", stellte Sprouse noch einmal klar und teilte Links zu Hilfsorganisationen, an die sich friedliche Demonstranten, die sich in der gleichen Situation wie er befinden, wenden können.
- https://www.bravo.de/cole-sprouse-diss-gegen-riverdale-kollegen-386177.html
- https://www.bravo.de/cole-sprouse-lili-reinhart-hat-dieser-riverdale-star-die-tr...
- https://www.bravo.de/cole-sprouse-das-denkt-er-ueber-ein-hotel-zack-cody-reboot-...
- https://www.bravo.de/riverdale-staffel-5-erst-2021-386122.html