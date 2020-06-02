Black Lives Matter: Tod von George Floyd bewegt die Welt

In der letzten Woche ging ein Video viral, welches Gänsehaut verursacht: Der Afroamerikaner George Floyd wird auf brutalste Weise von Polizisten auf den Boden gedrückt und fleht um Gnade: "Bitte, ich kann nicht atmen!" Der 46-Jährige ist später im Krankenhaus an den Folgen dieser Gewalt gestorben. Sein Tod hat die ganze Welt erschüttert und einen ganz besonderen Wunsch bei den Menschen ausgelöst: Rassismus muss endlich ein Ende haben.

Was bedeutet "Black Lives Matter"?

Polizeigewalt gegenüber afroamerikanischen Bürgern ist in Amerika leider keine Seltenheit. Deswegen gibt es schon seit einigen Jahren die internationale Bewegung "Black Lives Matter" (Gründung 2013). Sie organisieren regelmäßig Proteste gegen Polizeigewalt und Rassismus. Auf Instagram werdet ihr in den letzten Tagen immer öfter den Hashtag #BlackLivesMatter gesehen haben. Unter diesem Hashtag erinnern Menschen an George Floyd oder posten wichtige Informationen zum Problemthema Rassismus in unserer Gesellschaft. Besonders ein Satz von Bürgerrechtlerin Angela Davis ist dabei um die Welt gegenagen: “In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.” (dt.: "In einer rassistischen Gesellschaft reicht es nicht, kein Rassist zu sein. Wir müssen Anti-Rassisten sein") Es geht darum, dass wir ALLE aktiv etwas gegen Rassismus tun und nicht über das Thema schweigen.

#BlackoutTuesday: Das soll das schwarze Foto auf Instagram bewirken

Um Solidarität mit der Black-Community zu zeigen, wurde die Aktion #BlackoutTuesday ins Leben gerufen. Unter diesem Hashtag posten Menschen ein schwarzes Bild und schweigen einen ganzen Tag lang auf den sozialen Medien. Das Ziel: In dieser traurigen Zeit Zusammenhalt zu beweisen, die "Show" auf Instagram zu beenden und sich wieder mit der Community zu verbinden. Diese Aktion soll jedoch auch bewirken, dass sich an diesem Tag jeder ein bisschen mehr mit dem Thema Rassismus beschäftigt. Beinahe JEDER Star nimmt an der Aktion teil: Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Liza Koshy, Lizzo, Perrie Edwards, Max Giesinger, Alvaro Soler, Aaron Troschke, Why Don't We und viele mehr. Stars wie Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande und Cole Sprouse haben sogar an Protesten in Amerika teilgenommen. Die Demonstrationen sorge für viel Wirbel und Ungerechtigkeit: "Riverdale"-Star Cole wurde trotz friedlicher Proteste festgenommen und Sängerin Madison Beer hat beim protestieren Tränengas abbekommen.

#BlackLivesMatter: Wie kann ich helfen?

Es gibt viele verschiedene Möglichkeiten, wie du helfen kannst: Information, Petitionen, Spenden, Proteste. Wir werden euch hier ein paar hilfreiche Links vorstellen, die erklären, was wir in Deutschland tun können. Da die meisten Seiten auf Englisch sind, findest du hier zunächst mal einen Artikel der Malteser zum Thema Rassismus in Deutschland. Am 6. Juni 2020 werden um 14 Uhr außerdem auch deutschlandweite Proteste im Rahmen von "Black Lives Matter" stattfinden. In fast jeder größeren Stadt Deutschlands wird es friedliche Proteste geben: Berlin, München, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Köln, Hannover, Nürnberg, Mannheim, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart uvm. Weitere Links für Informationen, Spenden und Petitionen findet ihr hier:

Black Lives Matter: https://blacklivesmatter.com/ oder https://www.blacklivesmatterberlin.de/

#JusticeforFloyd-Petition: https://act.colorofchange.org/sign/justiceforfloyd_george_floyd_minneapolis

#DefundThePolice-Petition: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/2005_email_blm_defund

George Floyd Memorial Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

