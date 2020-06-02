#BlackLivesMatter: Deshalb posten alle Stars ein schwarzes Foto
Dein Instagram Feed ist voll von schwarzen Bildern? Wir verraten dir, was der #BlackoutTuesday bewirken soll und was er im Zusammenhang mit #BlackLivesMatter bedeutet.
Black Lives Matter: Tod von George Floyd bewegt die Welt
In der letzten Woche ging ein Video viral, welches Gänsehaut verursacht: Der Afroamerikaner George Floyd wird auf brutalste Weise von Polizisten auf den Boden gedrückt und fleht um Gnade: "Bitte, ich kann nicht atmen!" Der 46-Jährige ist später im Krankenhaus an den Folgen dieser Gewalt gestorben. Sein Tod hat die ganze Welt erschüttert und einen ganz besonderen Wunsch bei den Menschen ausgelöst: Rassismus muss endlich ein Ende haben.
My whole being is in pain. Say it, know it, show it — Black lives matter. Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd. Say their names, their lives matter. The countless lives we’ve mourned, matter. I promise to be a lifelong learner and a committed, even if imperfect, advocate in action. I am an ally, with the aim of becoming an accomplice. Hand in hand, we must collectively bring this injustice to an end. Accept the responsibility, embrace your revelation, and become our revolution. Read. Digest. Discuss. Listen. Learn. Unlearn. Unravel. Understand. Declare. Defend. Donate. Represent. Rally. Vote. Reform. Vote. Register. Vote. Whatever gift God gave you, use it to amplify and act in solidarity. Whether your paint is your power, your story is sung with your soul, or your keyboard is your sword. I love you. I stand with you. I’ll kneel, feel, heal with you. #BlackLivesMatter Make sure they matter to you. There’s a link in my bio if you need guidance too. Featured, brilliant artists: • Nikkolas Smith @nikkolas_smith • Danielle Coke @ohhappydani • Ellie Bryan @blackbanjoarts • Keedron Bryant @keedronbryant
Was bedeutet "Black Lives Matter"?
Polizeigewalt gegenüber afroamerikanischen Bürgern ist in Amerika leider keine Seltenheit. Deswegen gibt es schon seit einigen Jahren die internationale Bewegung "Black Lives Matter" (Gründung 2013). Sie organisieren regelmäßig Proteste gegen Polizeigewalt und Rassismus. Auf Instagram werdet ihr in den letzten Tagen immer öfter den Hashtag #BlackLivesMatter gesehen haben. Unter diesem Hashtag erinnern Menschen an George Floyd oder posten wichtige Informationen zum Problemthema Rassismus in unserer Gesellschaft. Besonders ein Satz von Bürgerrechtlerin Angela Davis ist dabei um die Welt gegenagen: “In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.” (dt.: "In einer rassistischen Gesellschaft reicht es nicht, kein Rassist zu sein. Wir müssen Anti-Rassisten sein") Es geht darum, dass wir ALLE aktiv etwas gegen Rassismus tun und nicht über das Thema schweigen.
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.
#BlackoutTuesday: Das soll das schwarze Foto auf Instagram bewirken
Um Solidarität mit der Black-Community zu zeigen, wurde die Aktion #BlackoutTuesday ins Leben gerufen. Unter diesem Hashtag posten Menschen ein schwarzes Bild und schweigen einen ganzen Tag lang auf den sozialen Medien. Das Ziel: In dieser traurigen Zeit Zusammenhalt zu beweisen, die "Show" auf Instagram zu beenden und sich wieder mit der Community zu verbinden. Diese Aktion soll jedoch auch bewirken, dass sich an diesem Tag jeder ein bisschen mehr mit dem Thema Rassismus beschäftigt. Beinahe JEDER Star nimmt an der Aktion teil: Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Liza Koshy, Lizzo, Perrie Edwards, Max Giesinger, Alvaro Soler, Aaron Troschke, Why Don't We und viele mehr. Stars wie Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande und Cole Sprouse haben sogar an Protesten in Amerika teilgenommen. Die Demonstrationen sorge für viel Wirbel und Ungerechtigkeit: "Riverdale"-Star Cole wurde trotz friedlicher Proteste festgenommen und Sängerin Madison Beer hat beim protestieren Tränengas abbekommen.
I’ve been trying to find the right words to say after I saw the video where George Floyd’s life is being taken from him with impunity... I am so sorry to George Floyd’s family and Ahmaud Arbery’s family, And Breonna Taylor’s family and to the countless other black families that have their children and parents being taken away from them. I stand with you in outrage and I have called Minnesota Governor Walz, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison , and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, their numbers and what to say is on the ACLU website, and I urge you to please call, please sign the petitions, and let’s stand together for justice. We need a change, we can’t afford to be silent, and we can’t afford a society that’s indifferent to others pain. #BlackLivesMatter #WeCantBreathe
#BlackLivesMatter: Wie kann ich helfen?
Es gibt viele verschiedene Möglichkeiten, wie du helfen kannst: Information, Petitionen, Spenden, Proteste. Wir werden euch hier ein paar hilfreiche Links vorstellen, die erklären, was wir in Deutschland tun können. Da die meisten Seiten auf Englisch sind, findest du hier zunächst mal einen Artikel der Malteser zum Thema Rassismus in Deutschland. Am 6. Juni 2020 werden um 14 Uhr außerdem auch deutschlandweite Proteste im Rahmen von "Black Lives Matter" stattfinden. In fast jeder größeren Stadt Deutschlands wird es friedliche Proteste geben: Berlin, München, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Köln, Hannover, Nürnberg, Mannheim, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart uvm. Weitere Links für Informationen, Spenden und Petitionen findet ihr hier:
Black Lives Matter: https://blacklivesmatter.com/ oder https://www.blacklivesmatterberlin.de/
#JusticeforFloyd-Petition: https://act.colorofchange.org/sign/justiceforfloyd_george_floyd_minneapolis
#DefundThePolice-Petition: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/2005_email_blm_defund
George Floyd Memorial Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd
Weitere Star-News und Interviews findest du in der aktuellen BRAVO, die du am Kiosk kaufen oder ganz einfach online im BRAVO Web-Shop zu dir nach Hause bestellen kannst!
Trommelwirbel … denn die liebe #Leoobalys strahlt zum ersten Mal auf unserem BRAVO-Cover, Glückwunsch! 🎉 In der Titelstory verrät sie euch außerdem, wie auch ihr euer Strahlen niemals verliert und positiv bleibt – immer und überall. Weitere Storys gibt es von und mit: #NicoSantos, #MarcusandMartinus, #LEA, #KJApa, #AlessiaCara, #SelahandtheSpades, #KPop, #DojaCat, #JBalvin, #CharliDAmelio, #AddisonRae, #KontraK, #Trettmann, #MoTrip, #Zedd und viele mehr. Poster gibt es von: #LittleMix, #MikeSinger, #Yungblud, #WincentWeiss, #KatjaKrasavice, #BTS, #NiallHoran und #BillieEilish. Als Extra gibt es super lustige #WahrheitoderPflicht-Karten mit deinen Stars! Worüber freut ihr euch am meisten? 🙊