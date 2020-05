Songs played during TaeTae FM 6.13 V Live (x2) @BTS_twt



Delispice - Confession

Alaina Castillo - Just a Boy (he originally shared a cover by Lynnea M. on Weverse)

UMI - Remember Me

Pink Sweat$ - 17

Joy Crookes - Don't Let Me Down

Lyn - Love...It's All Lies

Surfaces - This View