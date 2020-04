#BTS 'BREAK THE SILENCE: DOCU-SERIES' Coming Soon!

Follow the 351-day journey from 'LOVE YOURSELF TOUR' to 'SPEAK YOURSELF TOUR' in the all-new docu-series.



📅Pre-order begins 28 Apr, 6 PM (KST)

🖥️First episode on 12 May, 9 PM (KST) only on Weverse

👉https://t.co/QN8DcguqpC pic.twitter.com/383H6zTVcl