A year and a half ago I was about to leave everything, I didn't want to act anymore. I was in a severe state of depression after divorcing my wife. I found work as a gardener in a remote village of 1000 inhabitants because I had no more money in my pocket. But life is strange, when you're down destiny puts the right train in front of you and if you're strong you can take it. Always believe in yourself... ALWAYS. . @blanka_lipinska #365days @dolcegabbana_man

