Emotionaler Instagram-Post von Justin Bieber: Das steckt dahinter
Justin Bieber hat gestern einen emotionalen Instagram-Post gedropped, mit dem er viele Fans geschockt hat. Wir erklären dir, was dahintersteckt.
Justin Bieber: Keine Musik mehr?
In seinem Post verrät Justin, dass er vorerst eine Musik-Pause einlegen wird, da er seine gesamte Teenager-Zeit und den Anfang seiner Zwanziger auf Tour verbracht hat und vor allem bei seiner letzten Tour sehr unglücklich war. Außerdem möchte er sich jetzt auf seine Familie und seine Gesundheit konzentrieren möchte. Aber es gibt auch gute Nachrichten für alle #Belieber: Justin verrät nämlich: „Ich werde schon bald mit einem Kick-Ass-Album kommen, mein Swag ist unbestreitbar und mein Antrieb ist unbeschreiblich.“ Das klingt doch super!
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
Ist Hailey schwanger?
Eine andere Sache machte die Fans aber auch noch stutzig. Justin schrieb nämlich: „Ich bin jetzt sehr darauf konzentriert, einige der tief verwurzelten Probleme, die ich wie die meisten von uns habe, zu reparieren, damit ich nicht auseinanderfalle, sodass ich meine Ehe aufrechterhalten und der Vater sein kann, der ich sein möchte.“ Wie bitte?! Hat Justin uns gerade verraten, dass Hailey schwanger ist und er bald Vater wird? Wir sind gespannt …
Gönn dir unseren Spotify-Kanal für geile Musik!
Das könnte dich auch interessieren: