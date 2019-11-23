"Pretty Little Liars": A verfolgt die Girls noch heute!
Auch wenn "Pretty Little Liars" schon längst abgedreht ist – "A" hat bis heute noch Einfluss auf das Leben der Schauspielerinnen. Das hat eine der Girls jetzt selbst zugegeben 🤯
"Pretty Little Liars": "A" ist Teil ihres Lebens
Auch wenn die Ausstrahlung der Serie mittlerweile schon zwei Jahre her ist, spielt "Pretty Little Liars" noch eine große Rolle im Leben der vier Schauspielerinnen. Troian Bellisario, die in der Serie die Rolle der Spencer spielt, hat jetzt in einem Interview zugegeben, dass das Motiv "A" sie immer noch verfolgt – so sehr, dass sogar der Name ihrer Tochter mit dem Buchstaben anfängt! Die kleine Aurora kam im Oktober 2018 zur Welt. Während der „Pretty Little Liars“-Star schwanger war, dachte sie nicht besonders über die Initialien ihrer Tochter nach – erst als das Baby da war fiel ihr die Verbindung auf:
"Ich war in ihrem Kinderzimmer und habe alles mit dem Buchstaben A dekoriert – erst dann ist mir aufgefallen: Oh mein Gott, ich tue es mir selbst an! Ich bin selbst schuld!"
#worldbreastfeedingweek I would never have thought something so simple would be so complicated. My milk came in immediately (so lucky!) my daughter has always eaten well (little bit of reflux but all good) and breastfeeding her was never painful or frustrating (SO RARE) but the mastitis🥴, waking up in the middle of the night to pump😴, pulling off on the freeway to pump, or hiding in dark corners of houses while pumping or else I can’t sleep it’s SO PAINFUL🥵 (I’ve included the most glamorous I’ve ever looked while feeling like an effing cow) having to be conscious of everything I put or do not put in my body (it’s been almost two years if you count pregnancy) and that means alcohol, medication, even melatonin! I can’t even join in all of this cool CBD stuff that’s happening.But... no matter how much I HATE pumping or how complicated MY relationship with food is, it has been a joy, an honor and a no brainer to feed my daughter this way. 🙌🏽 My body has made it easy for us and i have loved every moment i get to spend this kind of time with her. Not every mother gets that. I don’t know if I will have it for much longer, but I will always take care of her and do what is best for us. (Once again f*ck pumping. Love you forever babay girl)
"Pretty Little Liars": Auch Shay Mitchells Tochter trägt das Initial
Doch Troian Bellisario ist nicht die einzige Schauspielerin, die ihrer Tochter einen Namen mit dem Anfangsbuchstaben A gegeben hat. Auch ihre Kollegin, “Pretty Little Liars”-Star Shay Mitchell hat ihrem Baby das Initial verpasst. Ihre Tochter, die im Oktober 2019 geboren wurde, hört auf den Namen Atlas Noa. Ein witziger Zufall, findet auch Troian Bellisario. Beide Mütter hatten ihre Babynamen schon lange in Planung, ohne auf die Verbindung zur Serie zu achten. "Vielleicht wollten wir einfach, dass unsere Kinder immer als erstes aufgerufen werden", scherzt die Schauspielerin. Spannend wird es, wenn die "Pretty Little Liars"-Girls später ihren Kindern erzählen, was es mit dem Buchstaben "A" in der Serie auf sich hat... 🙊
Atlas Noa, In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love...then came you. Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived. You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met. I wake up each day (and also every 2-3 hours ;) still in awe that you are mine, and I am yours. I’m still learning about you and I’ll never grow old of watching you slowly wake up, catch a glimpse of me or your dad and focus intently, almost as if to say “I know you.” Just know, sweet girl - Whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan. I am already so proud to be your Mama. PS. The days of dressing you up as burritos and other snacks has only just begun. ❤️
