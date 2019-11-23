"Pretty Little Liars": "A" ist Teil ihres Lebens

Auch wenn die Ausstrahlung der Serie mittlerweile schon zwei Jahre her ist, spielt "Pretty Little Liars" noch eine große Rolle im Leben der vier Schauspielerinnen. Troian Bellisario, die in der Serie die Rolle der Spencer spielt, hat jetzt in einem Interview zugegeben, dass das Motiv "A" sie immer noch verfolgt – so sehr, dass sogar der Name ihrer Tochter mit dem Buchstaben anfängt! Die kleine Aurora kam im Oktober 2018 zur Welt. Während der „Pretty Little Liars“-Star schwanger war, dachte sie nicht besonders über die Initialien ihrer Tochter nach – erst als das Baby da war fiel ihr die Verbindung auf:

"Ich war in ihrem Kinderzimmer und habe alles mit dem Buchstaben A dekoriert – erst dann ist mir aufgefallen: Oh mein Gott, ich tue es mir selbst an! Ich bin selbst schuld!"

"Pretty Little Liars": Auch Shay Mitchells Tochter trägt das Initial

Doch Troian Bellisario ist nicht die einzige Schauspielerin, die ihrer Tochter einen Namen mit dem Anfangsbuchstaben A gegeben hat. Auch ihre Kollegin, “Pretty Little Liars”-Star Shay Mitchell hat ihrem Baby das Initial verpasst. Ihre Tochter, die im Oktober 2019 geboren wurde, hört auf den Namen Atlas Noa. Ein witziger Zufall, findet auch Troian Bellisario. Beide Mütter hatten ihre Babynamen schon lange in Planung, ohne auf die Verbindung zur Serie zu achten. "Vielleicht wollten wir einfach, dass unsere Kinder immer als erstes aufgerufen werden", scherzt die Schauspielerin. Spannend wird es, wenn die "Pretty Little Liars"-Girls später ihren Kindern erzählen, was es mit dem Buchstaben "A" in der Serie auf sich hat... 🙊

