Miley Cyrus: Trauriger Todesfall
Miley Cyrus ist in tiefer Trauer. Ein langjähriger Freund der Sängerin ist gestorben. Auch viele andere Stars sind tief betroffen!
Miley Cyrus ist fassungslos
„Es ist wahr… Mein Herz ist heute in tausend kleine Stücke zerbrochen… ich kann nicht atmen“, mit diesen emotionalen Worten begann Superstar Miley Cyrus seinen neusten Instagram-Post. Die 26-Jährige widmete ihn ihrem Stylisten Oribe Canales, der nun im Alter von 62 Jahren in Manhattan gestorben ist. Offenbar war der Star-Friseur in einem Krankenhaus aufgrund seiner Krebserkrankung einem Leber- und Nierenversagen erlegen. Doch Oribe war für Miley viel mehr, als nur ein Mitarbeiter! „Oh wie sehr ich dich vermissen werde, mein lieber Freund! Zu wissen, dass ich dich jetzt nicht anrufen und mit dir lachen kann (…), lässt mich erzittern“, schrieb die Sängerin weiter. „Ich wünschte, ich könnte dich umarmen! Ich würde alles dafür tun, damit ich dir noch einmal sagen könnte, wie schön ich mich durch dich fühle… Ich liebe dich Oribe und das werde ich immer tun.“ Auch in ihrer Insta-Story teilte die "War Is Over"-Interpretin jede Menge Erinnerungsbilder aus glücklichen Tagen mit dem 62-Jährigen.
what they say is true ..... my heart is in a thousand tiny pieces today..... can’t catch my breath ..... oh how I will miss my sweet friend @oribecanales Knowing I can’t call you right now to laugh , to talk hair , to talk life ,to talk shit, makes me shake in disbelief. Wish I could hug you , wish I could smell the familiar scent of when you walked in to a room. I’d do anything to tell you one more time how beautiful you make me feel .... I love you Oribe. & I Always will. 💔
Auch diese Stars trauern
Neben Miley Cyrus zeigen sich auch viele weitere Superstars tief betroffen von dem Tod des Star-Friseurs. Topmodel Heidi Klum trauert um den immer gut gelaunten Stylisten. „Ich werde dich vermissen Oribe“, schrieb die 45-Jährige zu einem Insta-Pic mit dem gebürtigen Kubaner.
Auch Jenifer Lopez kann den Tod ihres Lieblings-Friseurs nicht fassen. Bereits als Teenager bewunderte die heute 49-Jährige Oribe Canales für seine Arbeit! „Wir sind zusammen um die Welt gereist… Danke, du süßer, schöner Mann… Ich werde dich vermissen. Ich liebe dich so sehr Oribe…“ schrieb die Sängerin am Ende eines langen Textes auf Instagram, in dem sie ihre schönsten Erinnerungen mit ihm erzählt. Für sie alle war der beliebte Kubaner mehr als nur ein Stylist… er gehörte irgendwie zur Familie.
When I was 16 I was fascinated with Vogue magazine I would ride on the train and look at all the images of the supermodels and I was obsessed with the hair!! When I saw an image I loved I would check who did it and it was always someone named Oribe... Wow... he’s amazing I would think!! Cut to years later I was making my first album. I started working with Benny Medina and he said to me we have to do an album cover shoot who do you want for hair and makeup... honestly I was so new to the industry I knew no one and remembered my time flipping thru those magazines on the 6 and said ummm Oribe and Kevin Aucoin... Benny laughed and said oh OK! The next 10 years I would spend with Oribe by my side in every waking and working moment. We fell in love with each other. We traveled the world together. And along with Scott Barnes they helped me blossom into JLO. It was a magical and exhausting time...And when I was tired he would say to me... “You are gonna get up and go out there and be beautiful and fabulous bc that your job!!” We’d laugh bc that sounded crazy and then we would get to the business of doing our “job” !! He made me love the glam part of things. Bc he loved it so much and saw it as a powerful tool to empower women. He loved beauty and wanted women to feel beautiful and sexy. He loved the messiness and the imperfection and saw how interesting that was. He was a true artist. He made me feel special and beautiful for so long. I could go on and on but I will just say with a heavy heart... Thank you sweet, beautiful man... I will miss you. I love you Oribe... so much... 💔#latinolegend #artistextraordinaire #hairgod #familia
