Miley Cyrus: Trauriger Todesfall

Miley Cyrus ist in tiefer Trauer. Ein langjähriger Freund der Sängerin ist gestorben. Auch viele andere Stars sind tief betroffen!

Miley Cyrus ist fassungslos

„Es ist wahr… Mein Herz ist heute in tausend kleine Stücke zerbrochen… ich kann nicht atmen“, mit diesen emotionalen Worten begann Superstar Miley Cyrus seinen neusten Instagram-Post. Die 26-Jährige widmete ihn ihrem Stylisten Oribe Canales, der nun im Alter von 62 Jahren in Manhattan gestorben ist. Offenbar war der Star-Friseur in einem Krankenhaus aufgrund seiner Krebserkrankung einem Leber- und Nierenversagen erlegen. Doch Oribe war für Miley viel mehr, als nur ein Mitarbeiter! „Oh wie sehr ich dich vermissen werde, mein lieber Freund! Zu wissen, dass ich dich jetzt nicht anrufen und mit dir lachen kann (…), lässt mich erzittern“, schrieb die Sängerin weiter. „Ich wünschte, ich könnte dich umarmen! Ich würde alles dafür tun, damit ich dir noch einmal sagen könnte, wie schön ich mich durch dich fühle… Ich liebe dich Oribe und das werde ich immer tun.“ Auch in ihrer Insta-Story teilte die "War Is Over"-Interpretin jede Menge Erinnerungsbilder aus glücklichen Tagen mit dem 62-Jährigen.

Auch diese Stars trauern

Neben Miley Cyrus zeigen sich auch viele weitere Superstars tief betroffen von dem Tod des Star-Friseurs. Topmodel Heidi Klum trauert um den immer gut gelaunten Stylisten. „Ich werde dich vermissen Oribe“, schrieb die 45-Jährige zu einem Insta-Pic mit dem gebürtigen Kubaner.

Auch Jenifer Lopez kann den Tod ihres Lieblings-Friseurs nicht fassen. Bereits als Teenager bewunderte die heute 49-Jährige Oribe Canales für seine Arbeit! „Wir sind zusammen um die Welt gereist… Danke, du süßer, schöner Mann… Ich werde dich vermissen. Ich liebe dich so sehr Oribe…“ schrieb die Sängerin am Ende eines langen Textes auf Instagram, in dem sie ihre schönsten Erinnerungen mit ihm erzählt. Für sie alle war der beliebte Kubaner mehr als nur ein Stylist… er gehörte irgendwie zur Familie.

