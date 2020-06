Did y’all know that @arianagrande stands with the Movement for Black Lives and Black-Owned businesses like @southlacafe? We’ve been fortunate to win her over from Starbucks this past week, as well as her incredible #arianators. (Click the first pic) They showed up in full force for today’s live of the South LA Grocery Giveaway, sending big love for our mission. This is an example of people with influence and privilege using it to forward the movement. We welcome the support and are grateful to be recognized for our impact and community leadership. 🖤 . What a day! Whew! We’re about to unwind, celebrate, and sip on a margarita! 150 folks fed in the grocery giveaway in 29 minutes! One for the record books. If you aren’t up to speed check out all of our posts from today. We’re about to rest up and get ready for another big day tomorrow! Nite. Nite. . . . #southlacafe #southlamarket #southlagrocerygiveaway #arianagrande #arianators

