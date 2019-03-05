„Riverdale“: So reagieren die Stars auf Luke Perrys Tod

Letzte Nacht verstarb "Riverdale"-Star Luke Perry (52) an den Folgen eines Schlaganfalls. Die "Riverdale"-Stars trauern bei Instagram und Co. …  

„Riverdale“: So reagieren die Stars auf Luke Perrys Tod
Leider verstarb "Riverdale"-Darsteller Luke Perry im Alter von 52 Jahren.
Netflix
 

Luke Perry: Tragischer Tod

Gestern verstarb "Riverdale"-Darsteller Luke Perry (spielte Archie Andrews Vater) an den Folgen eines Schlaganfalls. Ein Sprecher des Schauspielers bestätigte jetzt, dass sein Herz am Montagmorgen im St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank aufhörte, zu schlagen. Seine Kollegen und Freunde trauern bei Social Media um den Schauspieler …

 

Luke Perry tot: So reagieren die Stars

"Riverdale"-Star Lili Reinhart (spielt Betty Cooper) verfasste mehrere Instagram-Stories und einen Twitter-Post zu dem Thema, postete ein gemeinsames Foto der beiden und drückte ihr herzliches Beileid für Luke Perrys Familie aus:

„Riverdale“: So reagieren die Stars auf Luke Perrys Tod
Lili Reinhart trauert auf ihre eigene Art und Weise.
Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rest In Peace, Luke. It will never be the same without you. 💔

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Lili Reinhart (@liilireinhart) am

Auch Co-Star Mädchen Amick (spielt Betty Coopers Mutter) postete etwas:

Sogar Schauspiel-Kollege Leonardo diCaprio trauert bei Twitter: Er schreibt "Luke Perry war ein herzenswarmer und extrem talentierter Künstler."

Auch David Hasselhoff bekundete sein Beileid:

Charlie Sheen trauert ebenfalls um den Schauspieler:

"Riverdale"-Schauspieler Casey Cott äußerte sich auf Twitter:

"Riverdale"-Girl Vanessa Morgan erinnert sich mit einem fröhlichen Gruppenfoto und beschreibt Luke Perry als Engel:

Auch Ashley Tisdale war großer Fan von Luke Perry:

Und auch von der "Riverdale"-Crew hinter der Kamera gibt es ein offizielles Statement zu Luke Perrys Tod:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A statement from Riverdale’s executive producers, Warner Bros., and The CW.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Riverdale (@thecwriverdale) am

Folg' uns bei Spotify für die geilsten Hits:

Das könnte dich auch interessieren:

Lili Reinhart hat 14,1 Millionen Abonnenten auf Instagram.

"Riverdale"-Star Lili Reinhart rastet auf Instagram aus

Große Sorge um Luke Perry

"Riverdale"-Star Luke Perry verstorben

Gönn dir die neue BRAVO für mehr Star-News:

 