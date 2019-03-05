„Riverdale“: So reagieren die Stars auf Luke Perrys Tod
Letzte Nacht verstarb "Riverdale"-Star Luke Perry (52) an den Folgen eines Schlaganfalls. Die "Riverdale"-Stars trauern bei Instagram und Co. …
Luke Perry: Tragischer Tod
Gestern verstarb "Riverdale"-Darsteller Luke Perry (spielte Archie Andrews Vater) an den Folgen eines Schlaganfalls. Ein Sprecher des Schauspielers bestätigte jetzt, dass sein Herz am Montagmorgen im St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank aufhörte, zu schlagen. Seine Kollegen und Freunde trauern bei Social Media um den Schauspieler …
Luke Perry tot: So reagieren die Stars
"Riverdale"-Star Lili Reinhart (spielt Betty Cooper) verfasste mehrere Instagram-Stories und einen Twitter-Post zu dem Thema, postete ein gemeinsames Foto der beiden und drückte ihr herzliches Beileid für Luke Perrys Familie aus:
I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) 4. März 2019
I’m thinking of his family. His children.
I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.
Auch Co-Star Mädchen Amick (spielt Betty Coopers Mutter) postete etwas:
Sogar Schauspiel-Kollege Leonardo diCaprio trauert bei Twitter: Er schreibt "Luke Perry war ein herzenswarmer und extrem talentierter Künstler."
Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) 4. März 2019
Auch David Hasselhoff bekundete sein Beileid:
So heartbroken to hear about Luke Perry. He was a good friend - I really admired his work ethic and kindness to all. I recently saw Luke at a Comic Con, looked so great and we had a wonderful reunion. We will deeply miss him and my thoughts go out to his family. #LukePerry pic.twitter.com/APyai6nVlC— David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) 4. März 2019
Charlie Sheen trauert ebenfalls um den Schauspieler:
L.P.— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) 4. März 2019
you
made every
situation better,
my man.
your
elegance
your wit
your charm
and
your giant heart,
inspired and
enchanted so many
of us,
on countless
occasions,
with brilliant aplomb.
R.I.P good sir.
i am
truly honored
to have known you
all of these years.
©️
❤️
"Riverdale"-Schauspieler Casey Cott äußerte sich auf Twitter:
I’m totally heartbroken. Luke took me under his wing the day I was cast and made me feel like I belonged. He was the most generous, wise soul with unmatched kindness. He treated everyone with love and joy. We had so much fun. Praying for his family.— Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) 5. März 2019
"Riverdale"-Girl Vanessa Morgan erinnert sich mit einem fröhlichen Gruppenfoto und beschreibt Luke Perry als Engel:
Angel...no words 💔 pic.twitter.com/YIQg71kL7B— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) 5. März 2019
Auch Ashley Tisdale war großer Fan von Luke Perry:
Und auch von der "Riverdale"-Crew hinter der Kamera gibt es ein offizielles Statement zu Luke Perrys Tod:
Folg' uns bei Spotify für die geilsten Hits:
Das könnte dich auch interessieren: