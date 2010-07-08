BRAVO JahresCharts - 1983
1. What A Feeling (Flashdance) - Irene Cara
2. 99 Luftballons - Nena
3. Leuchtturm - Nena
4. Do You Really Want To Hurt Me - Culture Club
5. Major Tom - Peter Schilling
6. Juliet - Robin Gibb
7. Baby Jane - Rod Stewart
8. I Like Chopin - Gazebo
9. Moonlight Shadow - Mike Oldfield
0. Beat It - Michael Jackson
. Too Shy - KajaGooGoo
2. You Can't Hurry Love - Phil Collins
Bruttosozialprodukt - Geier Sturzflug
4. Sunshine Reggae - Laid Back
5. Words - F. R. David
It's Raining Again - Supertramp
7. The Safety Dance - Men Without Hats
8. Time (Clock Of The Heart) - Culture Club
Blue Monday - New Order
20. Maniac - Michael Sembello
» 1984