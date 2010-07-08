BRAVO JahresCharts - 1984
1. ? (Fragezeichen) - Nena
2. Rette mich - Nena
3. The Never Ending Story - Limahl
4. Jenseits von Eden - Nino de Angelo
5. Wake Me Up Before You Go Go - Wham
6. The Reflex - Duran Duran
7. Self Control - Laura Branigan
8. Relax - Frankie goes to Hollywood
9. Big In Japan - Alphaville
0. Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann - Nena
Self Control - Raff
2. Careless Whisper - George Michael
3. People Are People - Depeche Mode
4. Send Me An Angel - Real Life
5. Too Much Trouble - Limahl
6. Love Of The Common People - Paul Young
7. Wouldn't It Be Good - Nik Kershaw
8. Only For Love - Limahl
9. Such A Shame - Talk Talk
20. Footloose - Kenny Loggins
