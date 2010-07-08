BRAVO JahresCharts - 1981
1. Fade To Grey - Visage
2. Super Trouper - Abba
3. You Drive Me Crazy - Shakin' Stevens
4. Kids In America - Kim Wilde
5. Woman - John Lennon
6. Angel Of Mine - Frank Duval
7. Stars On 45 - Stars on
8. Bette Davis Eyes - Kim Carnes
9. Eloise - Teens
0. In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins
. Flash - Queen
2. Shaddap You Face - Joe Dolce
3. Life Is For Living - Barclay James Harvest
4. Hells Bells - AC/DC
Hold On Tight - Electric Light Orchestra
6. Chequered Love - Kim Wilde
7. Rain In May - Max Werner
8. Stand And Deliver - Adam & The Ants
9. Hands Up - Ottawan
20. Woman In Love - Barbara Streisand
