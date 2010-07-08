Hot Gossip
BRAVO JahresCharts - 1981

1. Fade To Grey - Visage

2. Super Trouper - Abba

3. You Drive Me Crazy - Shakin' Stevens

4. Kids In America - Kim Wilde

5. Woman - John Lennon

6. Angel Of Mine - Frank Duval

7. Stars On 45 - Stars on

8. Bette Davis Eyes - Kim Carnes

9. Eloise - Teens

0. In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins

. Flash - Queen

2. Shaddap You Face - Joe Dolce

3. Life Is For Living - Barclay James Harvest

4. Hells Bells - AC/DC

      Hold On Tight - Electric Light Orchestra

6. Chequered Love - Kim Wilde

7. Rain In May - Max Werner

8. Stand And Deliver - Adam & The Ants

9. Hands Up - Ottawan

20. Woman In Love - Barbara Streisand

