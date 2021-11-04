Hot News:
BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS: So kommst du in Weihnachtsstimmung!

Passend zur Weihnachtszeit haben wir die neue BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS für euch! Mit diesen Weihnachtssongs kommst du garantiert in festliche Stimmung! 

BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS: Weihnachtstracks auf drei CDs
Die neue BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS kommt 

So, wir haben Halloween erfolgreich hinter uns gebracht und können uns jetzt vollkommen auf die Vorweihnachtszeit konzentrieren. In Decken einkuscheln, Plätzchen essen und dabei Kakao schlürfen. Für die perfekte Untermalung muss natürlich auch eine passende Playlist her. Auf ganzen drei CDs haben wir euch die schönsten, beliebtesten und bekanntesten Weihnachtssongs EVER zusammengesucht. Von Klassikern wie Wham! und Whitney Houston bis hin zu Miley Cyrus und Justin Bieber. Die neue BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS ist ein Spaß für die ganze Familie. Ergattern könnt ihr die Triple-CD ab dem 5. November 2021 im Handel oder als Download. Hier kannst du in die BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS reinhören und sie bestellen. Wir wünschen euch ganz viel Spaß und eine gemütliche Weihnachtszeit! 

 
 

BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS: Das ist die Tracklist

CD 1 

  1. Queen – Thank God It´s Christmas
  2. Chris Rea – Driving Home For Christmas
  3. Melanie Thornton – Wonderful Dream (Holidays Are Coming)
  4. Sarah Connor – Christmas In My Heart
  5. Ava Max – Christmas Without You
  6. Ariana Grande – Santa Tell Me
  7. Justin Bieber – Mistletoe
  8. Coldplay – Christmas Lights
  9. Elton John – Step Into Christmas
  10. Bryan Adams – Merry Chirstmas
  11. Kelly Clarkson – Underneath The Tree
  12. Jona Lewie – Stop The Cavalry
  13. Jose Feliciano – Feliz Navidad
  14. Miley Cyrus – Rockin´ Around The Christmas Tree
  15. Shakin Stevens – Merry Christmas Everyone
  16. Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock
  17. Sasha – Coming Home (X-mas Radio Version)
  18. The Baseballs – Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow!
  19. John Denver – Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
  20. Kylie Minogue – Santa Baby

CD 2

  1. Wham! –Last Christmas
  2. Frankie Goes To Hollywood –The Power Of Love
  3. Whitney Houston – One Wish (For Christmas)
  4. Helene Fischer – We Wish You A Merry Christmas
  5. Ronan Keating – Little Drummer Boy
  6. Christina Aguilera – The Christmas Song
  7. Pretenders – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
  8. Celine Dion – Christmas Eve
  9. Kelly Clarkson – Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)
  10. Gloria Estefan – Christmas Through Your Eyes
  11. Pentatonix – Hallelujah
  12. Reamon – I Need You
  13. Christina Perri – Merry Christmas Darling 
  14. Westlife – I Have A Dream
  15. Boney M. – Mary´s Boy Child
  16. Hurts – All I Want For Christmas Is New Year's Day
  17. All 4 One – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
  18. Rick Astley – Love This Christmas
  19. DJ Bobo – It´s Time For Christmas
  20. Boyzone – What Christmas Means To Me

CD 3

  1. Bing Crosby – White Christmas
  2. Dean Martin – Winter Wonderland
  3. Stevie Wonder – Someday At Christmas
  4. Doris Day – Here Comes Santa Claus
  5. Frank Sinatra – Christmas Dreaming
  6. Connie Francis – I´ll Be Home For Christmas
  7. Elvis Presley – Silent Night
  8. Judy Garland – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
  9. Michael Jackson – Little Christmas Tree
  10. Chicago – Sleigh Ride
  11. Donny Hathaway – This Christmas
  12. Patti Labelle – Wouldn´t It Be Beautiful
  13. Ceelo Green – Please Come Home For Christmas
  14. A Few Good Men – Silver Bells
  15. Lynn Anderson – Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
  16. Wolfgang Ambros – Weihnachten wie immer
  17. Willie Nelson – Blue Christmas
  18. Alabama – Christmas In Dixie
  19. Wizzard – I Wish It Would Be Christmas Every Day
  20. Mike Oldfield – In Dulci Jubilo

 

