BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS: So kommst du in Weihnachtsstimmung!

Die neue BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS kommt

So, wir haben Halloween erfolgreich hinter uns gebracht und können uns jetzt vollkommen auf die Vorweihnachtszeit konzentrieren. In Decken einkuscheln, Plätzchen essen und dabei Kakao schlürfen. Für die perfekte Untermalung muss natürlich auch eine passende Playlist her. Auf ganzen drei CDs haben wir euch die schönsten, beliebtesten und bekanntesten Weihnachtssongs EVER zusammengesucht. Von Klassikern wie Wham! und Whitney Houston bis hin zu Miley Cyrus und Justin Bieber. Die neue BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS ist ein Spaß für die ganze Familie. Ergattern könnt ihr die Triple-CD ab dem 5. November 2021 im Handel oder als Download. Hier kannst du in die BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS reinhören und sie bestellen. Wir wünschen euch ganz viel Spaß und eine gemütliche Weihnachtszeit!

BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS: Das ist die Tracklist

CD 1

Queen – Thank God It´s Christmas Chris Rea – Driving Home For Christmas Melanie Thornton – Wonderful Dream (Holidays Are Coming) Sarah Connor – Christmas In My Heart Ava Max – Christmas Without You Ariana Grande – Santa Tell Me Justin Bieber – Mistletoe Coldplay – Christmas Lights Elton John – Step Into Christmas Bryan Adams – Merry Chirstmas Kelly Clarkson – Underneath The Tree Jona Lewie – Stop The Cavalry Jose Feliciano – Feliz Navidad Miley Cyrus – Rockin´ Around The Christmas Tree Shakin Stevens – Merry Christmas Everyone Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock Sasha – Coming Home (X-mas Radio Version) The Baseballs – Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow! John Denver – Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Kylie Minogue – Santa Baby

CD 2

Wham! –Last Christmas Frankie Goes To Hollywood –The Power Of Love Whitney Houston – One Wish (For Christmas) Helene Fischer – We Wish You A Merry Christmas Ronan Keating – Little Drummer Boy Christina Aguilera – The Christmas Song Pretenders – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Celine Dion – Christmas Eve Kelly Clarkson – Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) Gloria Estefan – Christmas Through Your Eyes Pentatonix – Hallelujah Reamon – I Need You Christina Perri – Merry Christmas Darling Westlife – I Have A Dream Boney M. – Mary´s Boy Child Hurts – All I Want For Christmas Is New Year's Day All 4 One – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Rick Astley – Love This Christmas DJ Bobo – It´s Time For Christmas Boyzone – What Christmas Means To Me

CD 3

Bing Crosby – White Christmas Dean Martin – Winter Wonderland Stevie Wonder – Someday At Christmas Doris Day – Here Comes Santa Claus Frank Sinatra – Christmas Dreaming Connie Francis – I´ll Be Home For Christmas Elvis Presley – Silent Night Judy Garland – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Michael Jackson – Little Christmas Tree Chicago – Sleigh Ride Donny Hathaway – This Christmas Patti Labelle – Wouldn´t It Be Beautiful Ceelo Green – Please Come Home For Christmas A Few Good Men – Silver Bells Lynn Anderson – Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Wolfgang Ambros – Weihnachten wie immer Willie Nelson – Blue Christmas Alabama – Christmas In Dixie Wizzard – I Wish It Would Be Christmas Every Day Mike Oldfield – In Dulci Jubilo