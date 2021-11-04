BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS: So kommst du in Weihnachtsstimmung!
Passend zur Weihnachtszeit haben wir die neue BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS für euch! Mit diesen Weihnachtssongs kommst du garantiert in festliche Stimmung!
Die neue BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS kommt
So, wir haben Halloween erfolgreich hinter uns gebracht und können uns jetzt vollkommen auf die Vorweihnachtszeit konzentrieren. In Decken einkuscheln, Plätzchen essen und dabei Kakao schlürfen. Für die perfekte Untermalung muss natürlich auch eine passende Playlist her. Auf ganzen drei CDs haben wir euch die schönsten, beliebtesten und bekanntesten Weihnachtssongs EVER zusammengesucht. Von Klassikern wie Wham! und Whitney Houston bis hin zu Miley Cyrus und Justin Bieber. Die neue BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS ist ein Spaß für die ganze Familie. Ergattern könnt ihr die Triple-CD ab dem 5. November 2021 im Handel oder als Download. Hier kannst du in die BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS reinhören und sie bestellen. Wir wünschen euch ganz viel Spaß und eine gemütliche Weihnachtszeit!
BRAVO Hits Party X-MAS: Das ist die Tracklist
CD 1
- Queen – Thank God It´s Christmas
- Chris Rea – Driving Home For Christmas
- Melanie Thornton – Wonderful Dream (Holidays Are Coming)
- Sarah Connor – Christmas In My Heart
- Ava Max – Christmas Without You
- Ariana Grande – Santa Tell Me
- Justin Bieber – Mistletoe
- Coldplay – Christmas Lights
- Elton John – Step Into Christmas
- Bryan Adams – Merry Chirstmas
- Kelly Clarkson – Underneath The Tree
- Jona Lewie – Stop The Cavalry
- Jose Feliciano – Feliz Navidad
- Miley Cyrus – Rockin´ Around The Christmas Tree
- Shakin Stevens – Merry Christmas Everyone
- Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock
- Sasha – Coming Home (X-mas Radio Version)
- The Baseballs – Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow!
- John Denver – Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
- Kylie Minogue – Santa Baby
CD 2
- Wham! –Last Christmas
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood –The Power Of Love
- Whitney Houston – One Wish (For Christmas)
- Helene Fischer – We Wish You A Merry Christmas
- Ronan Keating – Little Drummer Boy
- Christina Aguilera – The Christmas Song
- Pretenders – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
- Celine Dion – Christmas Eve
- Kelly Clarkson – Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)
- Gloria Estefan – Christmas Through Your Eyes
- Pentatonix – Hallelujah
- Reamon – I Need You
- Christina Perri – Merry Christmas Darling
- Westlife – I Have A Dream
- Boney M. – Mary´s Boy Child
- Hurts – All I Want For Christmas Is New Year's Day
- All 4 One – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
- Rick Astley – Love This Christmas
- DJ Bobo – It´s Time For Christmas
- Boyzone – What Christmas Means To Me
CD 3
- Bing Crosby – White Christmas
- Dean Martin – Winter Wonderland
- Stevie Wonder – Someday At Christmas
- Doris Day – Here Comes Santa Claus
- Frank Sinatra – Christmas Dreaming
- Connie Francis – I´ll Be Home For Christmas
- Elvis Presley – Silent Night
- Judy Garland – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
- Michael Jackson – Little Christmas Tree
- Chicago – Sleigh Ride
- Donny Hathaway – This Christmas
- Patti Labelle – Wouldn´t It Be Beautiful
- Ceelo Green – Please Come Home For Christmas
- A Few Good Men – Silver Bells
- Lynn Anderson – Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
- Wolfgang Ambros – Weihnachten wie immer
- Willie Nelson – Blue Christmas
- Alabama – Christmas In Dixie
- Wizzard – I Wish It Would Be Christmas Every Day
- Mike Oldfield – In Dulci Jubilo