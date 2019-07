„Why Don’t We“-Star Jonah Marais lüftet Geheimnis um seinen Namen!

this place means a lot to me. my parents used to come up to this beautiful little town called Grand Marais every summer. then one year they couldn’t becauseeee.... i was born right when their trip was scheduled!! and there you have it, my namesake!

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jonah • WHY DON’T WE (@jonahmarais) am Jul 7, 2019 um 6:37 PDT