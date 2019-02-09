„Tote Mädchen Lügen Nicht“-Star Katherine Langford: Das hasst und liebt sie an Instagram

Für Katherine Langford ist Social Media Fluch und Segen zugleich. Der „Tote Mädchen Lügen Nicht“-Star hat nun verraten, was sie an Instagram liebt und hasst .

Katherine Langford über Instagram

Die „Tote Mädchen Lügen Nicht“-Darstellerin Katherine Langford war früher nie ein großer Fan von Instagram, wie sie selber sagt, doch hat inzwischen gemerkt, dass es auch gute Seiten hat. „Als jemand, der überzeugt werden musste, auf Social Media zu sein, habe ich auf jeden Fall zu schätzen gelernt, wie es mich den Fans und Menschen aus verschiedenen Teilen der Welt nähergebracht hat.“, postete sie unter ihr Insta-Bild. Doch Katherine ist es wichtig, dass niemand die negativen Seiten vergisst. „Ich sehe auch bei vielen von euch, wie viel Druck und Schädlichkeit es erzeugen kann.“ Sie sagt es bricht ihr das Herz, dass sich immer mehr Teenager umbringen und Social Media dabei auch noch eine Rolle spielt.

Katherines Versprechen an ihre Follower

Der „Tote Mädchen Lügen Nicht“-Star erinnert seine Follower in dem Instagram-Post auch daran, dass das Leben der Leute in Wirklichkeit nicht so aussieht, wie im Internet. Abschließend verspricht Katherine: „Ich habe und werde immer versuchen, so real wie möglich mit euch allen hier zu sein (auch wenn mich das nicht zu dem tollsten oder meistgefolgten Menschen auf Instagram macht, das ist mir sch**ß egal), ihr seid wichtig und das ist es, worum ich mich sorge und wenn euch das heute noch niemand gesagt hat – ihr seid stark genauso, wie ihr seid.“ Was für eine tolle Nachricht von der „Tote Mädchen Lügen Nicht“-Darstellerin. Katherine ist echt ein Vorbild…

