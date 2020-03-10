Katy Perry ist schwanger!

Die heute weltweit bekannte Sängerin schaffte 2008 mit ihrem Hit „I Kissed a Girl“ den Durchbruch. Durch zahlreiche Nummer-Eins-Hits wurde Katy Perry zur „Queen of Musik“ und ist aus der heutigen Musikszene nicht mehr wegzudenken. Zusammen ist das Musik-Sternchen mit „Fluch der Karibik“-Star Orlando Bloom – ein absolutes Traumpaar. Zur Freude der Fans kam vor kurzem endlich die fröhliche Botschaft einer Schwangerschaft. Wann Katy Perry wohl Mama wird? 😍👼

Katy Perry: Schock nach Schwangerschaft

Schon am 4. März wurde im Netz über Katys Schwangerschaft gemunkelt. Grund dafür war ihr neues Musikvideo zu „Never Worn White“, in dem sie ihren Babybauch voller Stolz zeigt. Doch wenige Tage später wird das scheinbar so schöne und perfekte Babyglück Katy Perrys durch den schockierenden Tod ihrer Großmutter in den Hintergrund gewischt. Auf Instagram postete der Popstar eine Herz zerreißende Botschaft an ihr verstorbenes Vorbild. Zu ihrem Post schreibt die Sängerin unter anderem: "Sie war in ihrer ganz eigenen Art immer sehr authentisch, lustig und voll von diesen süßen und gemütlichen Dingen, die Omas so an sich haben. Sie war eine wundervolle Großmutter und ich werde für immer einen Teil von ihr in mir tragen." Über so wundervolle Zeilen würde sich vermutlich jede Oma freuen. Möge sie in Frieden ruhen. 💔

