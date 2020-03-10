Katy Perry: Schock in der Schwangerschaft
Vor einigen Tagen schwebte Katy Perry mit ihrer Freude über ihre Schwangerschaft noch auf Wolke 7, doch nun der Schock...
Katy Perry ist schwanger!
Die heute weltweit bekannte Sängerin schaffte 2008 mit ihrem Hit „I Kissed a Girl“ den Durchbruch. Durch zahlreiche Nummer-Eins-Hits wurde Katy Perry zur „Queen of Musik“ und ist aus der heutigen Musikszene nicht mehr wegzudenken. Zusammen ist das Musik-Sternchen mit „Fluch der Karibik“-Star Orlando Bloom – ein absolutes Traumpaar. Zur Freude der Fans kam vor kurzem endlich die fröhliche Botschaft einer Schwangerschaft. Wann Katy Perry wohl Mama wird? 😍👼
Katy Perry: Schock nach Schwangerschaft
Schon am 4. März wurde im Netz über Katys Schwangerschaft gemunkelt. Grund dafür war ihr neues Musikvideo zu „Never Worn White“, in dem sie ihren Babybauch voller Stolz zeigt. Doch wenige Tage später wird das scheinbar so schöne und perfekte Babyglück Katy Perrys durch den schockierenden Tod ihrer Großmutter in den Hintergrund gewischt. Auf Instagram postete der Popstar eine Herz zerreißende Botschaft an ihr verstorbenes Vorbild. Zu ihrem Post schreibt die Sängerin unter anderem: "Sie war in ihrer ganz eigenen Art immer sehr authentisch, lustig und voll von diesen süßen und gemütlichen Dingen, die Omas so an sich haben. Sie war eine wundervolle Großmutter und ich werde für immer einen Teil von ihr in mir tragen." Über so wundervolle Zeilen würde sich vermutlich jede Oma freuen. Möge sie in Frieden ruhen. 💔
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
