Just Dance 2014: Die Songs!

Stephan.F
Seit vier Jahren gibt's die Just Dance-Serie, viele Millionen Mal haben sich die bislang vier Teile für Wii, Xbox 360, PS3 und zuletzt Wii U verkauft. Bis zur Veröffentlichung von Just Dance 2014 Anfang Oktober ist es allerdings noch eine Weile hin - und wie immer hält Hersteller Ubisoft mit der kompletten Tracklist noch hinterm Berg: Bislang sind erst 14 der über 40 Songs bekannt (siehe die Liste weiter unten).

Bislang bekannte Songs in Just Dance 2014:

Careless Whisper - George Michael

Feel this moment - Pitbull feat. Christina Aguilera

Gentleman - Psy

I will survive - Gloria Gaynor

Pound the alarm - Nicki Minaj

She Wolf - David Guetta feat. Sia

Troublemaker - Olly Murs feat. Flo Rida

Where have you been - Rihanna