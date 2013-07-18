Just Dance 2014: Die Songs!
Seit vier Jahren gibt's die Just Dance-Serie, viele Millionen Mal haben sich die bislang vier Teile für Wii, Xbox 360, PS3 und zuletzt Wii U verkauft. Bis zur Veröffentlichung von Just Dance 2014 Anfang Oktober ist es allerdings noch eine Weile hin - und wie immer hält Hersteller Ubisoft mit der kompletten Tracklist noch hinterm Berg: Bislang sind erst 14 der über 40 Songs bekannt (siehe die Liste weiter unten).
Bislang bekannte Songs in Just Dance 2014:
Careless Whisper - George Michael
Feel this moment - Pitbull feat. Christina Aguilera
Gentleman - Psy
I will survive - Gloria Gaynor
Pound the alarm - Nicki Minaj
She Wolf - David Guetta feat. Sia
Troublemaker - Olly Murs feat. Flo Rida
Where have you been - Rihanna