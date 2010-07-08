BRAVO JahresCharts - 1979
1. Born To Be Alive - Patrick Hernandez
2. I Was Made For Dancing - Leif Garrett
3. Sandy - John Travolta
4. Y.M.C.A. - Village People
5. Heart Of Glass - Blondie
6. Some Girls - Racey
7. Chiquitita - Abba
Bright Eyes - Art Garfunkel
9. I Was Made For Loving You - Kiss
0. Does Your Mother Know - Abba
. Tragedy - Bee Gees
2. Da 'Ya Think I'm Sexy - Rod Stewart
3. Kiss You All Over - Exile
4. Pop Muzik - M
5. Mexican Girl - Smokie
We'll Have A Party Tonite - Teens
Save Me - Clout
8. Do To Me - Smokie
9. I Don't Like Mondays - Boomtown Rats
20. Stumblin' In - Chris Norman & Suzi Quatro
