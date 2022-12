BRAVO Hits 80er Party: Coole Songs zum Tanzen!

BRAVO Hits 80er Party: Die coolste Tracklist ever!

CD 1:

Queen - Another One Bites The Dust

Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)

Billy Idol - White Wedding, Pt. 1

Kim Wilde - Kids In America

Pet Shops Boys - West End Girls (Original Bobby Orlando Single Mix)

Duran Duran - Wild Boys

Men At Work - Down Under

Daryl Hall & John Oates - Maneater

Nena - 99 Luftballons

Tears For Fears - Shout - 7" Edit

ABC - The Look Of Love

Roxette - The Look

New Order - Blue Monday '88

Paula Abdul - Straight Up - Single Version

OMD - Maid Of Orleans

Visage - Fade To Grey

Soft Cell - Tainted Love

Camouflage - The Great Commandment

The Human League - Don't You Want Me

Madness - Our House

Laura Branigan - Self Control

CD 2:

WHAM! - Wake Me Up Before You Go Go

A-HA - Take On Me

Alphaville Big - In Japan

Blondie - Call Me

Rick Springfield - Celebrate Youth

Jermaine Jackson & Pia Zadora - When The Rain Begins To Fall

A Flock of Seagulls - I Ran (So Far Away)

Level 42 - Lessons In Love

Tanita Tikaram - Twist in My Sobriety

Nik Kershaw - The Riddle

Simply Red - Money's Too Tight (To Mention)

Huey Lewis & The News - The Power Of Love

The Cure - Boys Don't Cry

Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)

Paul Young - Come Back And Stay

Talk Talk - Such A Shame

The Bangles - Walk Like An Egyptian

Culture Club - Do You Really Want To Hurt Me

Taylor Dayne - Tell It To My Heart

Falco - Rock Me Amadeus

Lisa Stansfield - All Around The World

CD 3:

Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes - (I've Had) The Time Of My Life

Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up

Kylie Minogue - I Should Be So Lucky

Michael Sembello - Maniac

Kajagoogoo - Too Shy

Bros - When Will I Be Famous?

Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax

Donna Summer - She Works Hard For The Money

Womack & Womack - Teardrops

Lionel Richie - All Night Long (All Night)

Chaka Khan - Ain't Nobody

Kool & The Gang - Get Down On It

Musical Youth - Pass The Dutchie

Dexys Midnight Runners - Come On Eileen

Belinda Carlisle - Heaven Is A Place On Earth

Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger

Paul Simon - You Can Call Me Al

Men Without Hats - Safety Dance

Kim Carnes - Bette Davis Eyes

Ultravox - Dancing With Tears In My Eyess

Dead Or Alive - You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)