BRAVO Hits 128: Mit Power ins Musik-Jahr 2025

Vanessa Voormanns - Foto: Vanessa Voormanns
Vanessa Voormanns, Redakteurin

Am 14. Februar 2025 erscheint die neue BRAVO Hits 128! Welche Stars und Songs diesmal dabei sind? Das verraten wir dir hier. ☺️⤵️

BRAVO Hits 128: Mit Power ins Musik-Jahr 2025
Welche Songs sind aktuell wohl die beliebtesten? 👀 Foto: BRAVO
BRAVO Hits 128: Die besten Hits zum Valentinstag 💕

Blumen, Schokolade, Herzen und GANZ viel Liebe: Valentinstag steht wieder vor der Tür! Und dieses Jahr wird der Tag der Liebe noch besser: Denn mit der neuen BRAVO Hits 128 hast du gleich die aktuell besten 48 Songs am Start! Diesmal mit dabei sind unter anderem: Gracie Abrams, Sam Fender, Shawn Mendes, Wincent Weiss, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Tate McRae und viele, viele mehr!

Die neue BRAVO Hits 128 gibt es ab dem 14. Februar 2025 überall im Handel, online oder im Stream. Hier kannst du in die neue BRAVO Hits 128 reinhören und sie bestellen. Viel Spaß beim Hören! 🥰

Video Platzhalter
Video: BRAVO

BRAVO Hits 128: Die Songs

CD 1:

  1. Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

  2. Gracie Abrams – That’s So True

  3. Teddy Swims – Bad Dreams

  4. Robbie Williams – Forbidden Road

  5. Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

  6. Lola Young – Messy

  7. Lady Gaga – Disease

  8. Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You

  9. Nina Chuba – Fata Morgana

  10. James Arthur – Celebrate

  11. Michael Schulte – Broken Sunshine

  12. Milow, Florence Arman – Castaways

  13. Kamrad – Alright

  14. Ray Dalton – Thee Unknown

  15. Wincent Weiss – Irgendwer

  16. Shawn Mendes – Heart Of Gold

  17. Bac – Rosaroter Tee

  18. Michael Marcagi – Keep Me Honest

  19. Kelvin Jones – All Day

  20. Joris – Das Leben ist…

  21. Sam Fender – People Watching

  22. Zoe Wees – Traitor

  23. Billie Eilish – Wildflower

  24. Coldplay – All My Love

CD 2:

  1. David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max – Forever Young

  2. BL3SS x CamrinWatsin feat. bbyclose – Kisses

  3. Armin van Buuren, Alok, Norma Jean Martine, LAWREN – Euphoria

  4. Lost Frequencies – Love Is The Only Thing

  5. Nico Santos – Ray Of Light

  6. Tate McRae – 2 Hands

  7. The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

  8. Jazeek – Ma Baby

  9. Shirin David – Küss mich doch

  10. Leony, G-Eazy – Rock’n Roll

  11. Tyla – Push 2 Start

  12. The Kid Laroi – Aperol Spritz

  13. Kauta – Keiner weiß

  14. Martin Garrix / Jex – Told You So

  15. Ofenbach feat. Justin Jesso – Over You

  16. Bunt. & Oaks – You

  17. Felix Jaehn, Shouse – Walk With Me

  18. Kygo & Sandro Cavazza – Hold On Me

  19. IVE, David Guetta – Supernova Love

  20. ÁSDÍS – Touch Me

  21. Jack Harlow – Hello Miss Johnson

  22. Leony – By Your Side (In My Mind)

  23. Avaion x Sofiya Nzau – Wacuka

  24. Artemas – Fancy

