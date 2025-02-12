BRAVO Hits 128: Mit Power ins Musik-Jahr 2025
Am 14. Februar 2025 erscheint die neue BRAVO Hits 128! Welche Stars und Songs diesmal dabei sind? Das verraten wir dir hier. ☺️⤵️
BRAVO Hits 128: Die besten Hits zum Valentinstag 💕
Blumen, Schokolade, Herzen und GANZ viel Liebe: Valentinstag steht wieder vor der Tür! Und dieses Jahr wird der Tag der Liebe noch besser: Denn mit der neuen BRAVO Hits 128 hast du gleich die aktuell besten 48 Songs am Start! Diesmal mit dabei sind unter anderem: Gracie Abrams, Sam Fender, Shawn Mendes, Wincent Weiss, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Tate McRae und viele, viele mehr!
Die neue BRAVO Hits 128 gibt es ab dem 14. Februar 2025 überall im Handel, online oder im Stream. Hier kannst du in die neue BRAVO Hits 128 reinhören und sie bestellen. Viel Spaß beim Hören! 🥰
BRAVO Hits 128: Die Songs
CD 1:
Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.
Gracie Abrams – That’s So True
Teddy Swims – Bad Dreams
Robbie Williams – Forbidden Road
Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
Lola Young – Messy
Lady Gaga – Disease
Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You
Nina Chuba – Fata Morgana
James Arthur – Celebrate
Michael Schulte – Broken Sunshine
Milow, Florence Arman – Castaways
Kamrad – Alright
Ray Dalton – Thee Unknown
Wincent Weiss – Irgendwer
Shawn Mendes – Heart Of Gold
Bac – Rosaroter Tee
Michael Marcagi – Keep Me Honest
Kelvin Jones – All Day
Joris – Das Leben ist…
Sam Fender – People Watching
Zoe Wees – Traitor
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Coldplay – All My Love
CD 2:
David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max – Forever Young
BL3SS x CamrinWatsin feat. bbyclose – Kisses
Armin van Buuren, Alok, Norma Jean Martine, LAWREN – Euphoria
Lost Frequencies – Love Is The Only Thing
Nico Santos – Ray Of Light
Tate McRae – 2 Hands
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
Jazeek – Ma Baby
Shirin David – Küss mich doch
Leony, G-Eazy – Rock’n Roll
Tyla – Push 2 Start
The Kid Laroi – Aperol Spritz
Kauta – Keiner weiß
Martin Garrix / Jex – Told You So
Ofenbach feat. Justin Jesso – Over You
Bunt. & Oaks – You
Felix Jaehn, Shouse – Walk With Me
Kygo & Sandro Cavazza – Hold On Me
IVE, David Guetta – Supernova Love
ÁSDÍS – Touch Me
Jack Harlow – Hello Miss Johnson
Leony – By Your Side (In My Mind)
Avaion x Sofiya Nzau – Wacuka
Artemas – Fancy