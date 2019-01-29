Bella Thorne: Arbeitslos, weil sie bisexuell ist?

Bella Thorne: Beziehung mit zwei Menschen

Bereits 2016 outete sich die Schauspielerin Bella Thorne als bisexuell. Im vergangenen Oktober verriet die 21-Jährige sogar, dass sie neben ihrem Boyfriend, dem „Hippy Hop“-Star Modsun (31) auch noch die 20-jährige YouTuberin Tana Mongeau datet.

Was andere davon halten, ist ihr ziemlich egal. „Ich denke nicht, dass irgendjemand wirklich verstehen wird, wie eng meine Verbindung zu Mod oder Tana ist“, erklärte Bella in einem Interview mit der „Gay Times“.

Bella Thorne: Rolle weg, weil sie bi ist

Wer Bella Thorne kennt, den dürfte das eigentlich nicht schocken, denn der „Midnight Sun“-Star ist bekannt dafür, dass er in vielerlei Hinsicht nicht der Vorstellung eines „normalen Mädchens von nebenan“ entspricht. Angefangen bei der Tatsache, dass sie 19 Katzen besitzt, bis hin zu ihrem extravaganten Style inklusive ständig wechselnder Haarfarben liebt es Bella einfach, sich von anderen zu unterscheiden. Doch offensichtlich gibt es Leute, die sich an Bellas Offenheit über ihre Sexualität stören! Wie sie jetzt verriet, hatten einige wichtige Menschen im Schauspiel-Business ein Problem damit, dass die 21-Jährige auf Frauen UND Männer steht. „Es gab jemanden, der kurz nach meinem Coming Out mein Vorsprechen für eine Rolle gecancelt hat“, erzählte die Amerikanerin. Zwar habe ihr bisher nie jemand direkt ins Gesicht gesagt, dass es an ihrer Bisexualität läge. „Aber du merkst es einfach daran, dass die Menschen sich dir gegenüber plötzlich anders verhalten“, so Bella Thorne. Ganz schön traurig, oder? Schließlich sollte niemand aufgrund seiner Sexualität anders behandelt oder herabgesetzt werden.

