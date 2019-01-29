Bella Thorne: Arbeitslos, weil sie bisexuell ist?
Bella Thorne ist eine gefragte Hollywood-Schauspielerin. Doch jetzt verriet die rothaarige Schönheit, dass sie trotz ihres Talents schon Absagen von Filmemachern bekommen hat. Und das nur, weil sie offen zu ihrer Bisexualität steht!
Bella Thorne: Beziehung mit zwei Menschen
Bereits 2016 outete sich die Schauspielerin Bella Thorne als bisexuell. Im vergangenen Oktober verriet die 21-Jährige sogar, dass sie neben ihrem Boyfriend, dem „Hippy Hop“-Star Modsun (31) auch noch die 20-jährige YouTuberin Tana Mongeau datet.
Was andere davon halten, ist ihr ziemlich egal. „Ich denke nicht, dass irgendjemand wirklich verstehen wird, wie eng meine Verbindung zu Mod oder Tana ist“, erklärte Bella in einem Interview mit der „Gay Times“.
a year ago this weekend, i met a girl at a music festival who i had no idea would change my life forever. it's so crazy to me how fast a year can fly by when you're surrounded by love you never thought was possible. what started with a viral kissing pic turned to you being the love of my life.. you swept me up and introduced me to your entire world, you made my wildest dreams happen, you believed in me in every aspect when no one else did, you signed me to your label & brought me on every journey with you, you fought for me with everything in you when you didn't have to. you never gave up on me, you stayed when the going got tough, you encouraged me to be me. you'd wipe the makeup off my face or undo the facetune lmao.. you'd make me put on silly costumes and wild makeup and not care what anyone had to say. you got a matching tattoo of something i said to you without hesitation... you'd hold me when i cry.... you are the most perfect, incredible, talented, confident, resilient, STRONG, SELFLESS individual i've ever met & every second i spend with you i'm inspired & grateful. here's to a year with the girl that made me realize that for me, love has no gender or boundaries. it's just love. it feels like just yesterday i was drunkenly bothering you at life is beautiful. thanks for wanting me to stick around & bother you endlessly. I love you Annabella Avery Thorne, I wish every person saw you through my eyes. but I'm lucky they don't WITCHO SEXY ASSSSSS
Bella Thorne: Rolle weg, weil sie bi ist
Wer Bella Thorne kennt, den dürfte das eigentlich nicht schocken, denn der „Midnight Sun“-Star ist bekannt dafür, dass er in vielerlei Hinsicht nicht der Vorstellung eines „normalen Mädchens von nebenan“ entspricht. Angefangen bei der Tatsache, dass sie 19 Katzen besitzt, bis hin zu ihrem extravaganten Style inklusive ständig wechselnder Haarfarben liebt es Bella einfach, sich von anderen zu unterscheiden. Doch offensichtlich gibt es Leute, die sich an Bellas Offenheit über ihre Sexualität stören! Wie sie jetzt verriet, hatten einige wichtige Menschen im Schauspiel-Business ein Problem damit, dass die 21-Jährige auf Frauen UND Männer steht. „Es gab jemanden, der kurz nach meinem Coming Out mein Vorsprechen für eine Rolle gecancelt hat“, erzählte die Amerikanerin. Zwar habe ihr bisher nie jemand direkt ins Gesicht gesagt, dass es an ihrer Bisexualität läge. „Aber du merkst es einfach daran, dass die Menschen sich dir gegenüber plötzlich anders verhalten“, so Bella Thorne. Ganz schön traurig, oder? Schließlich sollte niemand aufgrund seiner Sexualität anders behandelt oder herabgesetzt werden.
