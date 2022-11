BRAVO JahresCharts - 1992

1. If You Go Away - New Kids On The Block

2. November Rain - Guns N' Roses

3. It's My Life - Dr. Alban

4. To Be With You - Mr. Big

5. Rhythm Is A Dancer - Snap

6. Das Boot - U 96

7. World In My Eyes - Depeche Mode

8. How Do You Do - Roxette

9. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You - Bryan Adams

0. Black Or White - Michael Jackson

Don't Cry - Guns N' Roses

2. I Can't Dance - Genesis

Knockin' On Heaven's Door - Guns N' Roses

4. Don't Talk Just Kiss - Right Said Fred

5. Stay - Shakespear's Sister

6. Please Don't Go - Double You

7. The Show Must Go On - Queen

8. Sweat - Inner Circle

9. Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana

20. I Love Your Smile - Shanice

» 1993