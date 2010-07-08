BRAVO JahresCharts - 1976

1. The Lies In Your Eyes - Sweet

2. Love Me Like I Love You - Bay City Rollers

3. Fernando - Abba

4. Moviestar - Harpo

5. Let Your Love Flow - Bellamy Brothers

6. Dancing Queen - Abba

7. Girls, Girls, Girls - Sailor

8. Horoscope - Harpo

9. Mamma mia - Abba

0. Money Honey - Bay City Rollers

. Glass Of Champagne - Sailor

2. Darlin' - David Cassidy

3. Morning Girl - Shaun Cassidy

4. Jeans On - David Dundas

5. Rock And Roll Love Letter - Bay City Rollers

6. Daddy Cool - Boney M

7. That's Rock'n Roll - Shaun Cassidy

8. Mississippi - Pussycat

9. Fly Robin, Fly - Silver Convention

Wild, Wild Angels - Smokie

» 1977