BRAVO JahresCharts - 1976
1. The Lies In Your Eyes - Sweet
2. Love Me Like I Love You - Bay City Rollers
3. Fernando - Abba
4. Moviestar - Harpo
5. Let Your Love Flow - Bellamy Brothers
6. Dancing Queen - Abba
7. Girls, Girls, Girls - Sailor
8. Horoscope - Harpo
9. Mamma mia - Abba
0. Money Honey - Bay City Rollers
. Glass Of Champagne - Sailor
2. Darlin' - David Cassidy
3. Morning Girl - Shaun Cassidy
4. Jeans On - David Dundas
5. Rock And Roll Love Letter - Bay City Rollers
6. Daddy Cool - Boney M
7. That's Rock'n Roll - Shaun Cassidy
8. Mississippi - Pussycat
9. Fly Robin, Fly - Silver Convention
Wild, Wild Angels - Smokie
» 1977