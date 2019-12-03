Instagram: Lil Bub ist tot

Sie gehörte zu den coolsten Instagram-Katzen der Welt: Lil Bub ist mit 2,4 Millionnen Followern ein echter Star auf Social Media. Jetzt hat ihr Besitzer Mike Bridavsky auf Instagram leider die traurige Nachricht verkündet: Lil Bub ist eingeschlafen und nie wieder aufgewacht. Die Katze wurde nur acht Jahre alt. Herrchen Mike fand sie 2011 in einem Schuppen in Indiana und seitdem waren die beiden unzertrennlich. Der Grund für ihren plötzlichen Tod soll eine anhaltende Entzündung ihrer Knochen gewesen sein. Lil Bub wurde mit zwei Gendefekten geboren, was sie aber nur noch süßer gemacht hat.

Lil Bub: Emotionale Abschiedsnachricht

Die Popularität der Katze ging weit über den Social-Media Account hinaus – ähnlich wie bei ihrer Konkurrenz Grumpy Cat oder Concerned Cat. Lil Bub hat außerdem einen wichtigen Teil dazu beigetragen, dass Haustiere mit Gendefekten oder Behinderungen nicht als wertlos abgeschieben werden. Schließlich ist sie das beste Beispiel dafür, dass auch Tiere mit kleinen Macken genauso tolle vierbeinige Gefährten sind, wie "normale" Tiere! In seiner Abschiedsnachricht spricht ihr Herrchen wohl allen Fans aus der Seele:

"Wir haben die reinste, freundlichste und magischste Kraft auf unserem Planeten verloren. BUB war voll Freude und Liebe, als sie Samstagnacht mit uns im Bett lag. In der Nacht ist sie dann unerwartet, aber friedlich eingeschlafen. Liebster Bub, ich werde nie deine Großzügigkeit, deine unendliche Liebe oder deine Fähigkeit, Magie und Freude zur Welt zu bringen, vergessen. Ich werde für immer geehrt und dankbar dafür sein, dass du mich als dein Herrchen ausgewählt hast. Bitte besuche uns alle in unseren Träumen."

Möge Lil Bub in Frieden ruhen 🙏🏼🖤

