2,4 Millionen Abos: Instagram-Katze tot!
Die Internetwelt muss einen traurigen Verlust verkraften: Insta-Katze Lil Bub ist gestorben. 😿
Instagram: Lil Bub ist tot
Sie gehörte zu den coolsten Instagram-Katzen der Welt: Lil Bub ist mit 2,4 Millionnen Followern ein echter Star auf Social Media. Jetzt hat ihr Besitzer Mike Bridavsky auf Instagram leider die traurige Nachricht verkündet: Lil Bub ist eingeschlafen und nie wieder aufgewacht. Die Katze wurde nur acht Jahre alt. Herrchen Mike fand sie 2011 in einem Schuppen in Indiana und seitdem waren die beiden unzertrennlich. Der Grund für ihren plötzlichen Tod soll eine anhaltende Entzündung ihrer Knochen gewesen sein. Lil Bub wurde mit zwei Gendefekten geboren, was sie aber nur noch süßer gemacht hat.
Lil Bub: Emotionale Abschiedsnachricht
Die Popularität der Katze ging weit über den Social-Media Account hinaus – ähnlich wie bei ihrer Konkurrenz Grumpy Cat oder Concerned Cat. Lil Bub hat außerdem einen wichtigen Teil dazu beigetragen, dass Haustiere mit Gendefekten oder Behinderungen nicht als wertlos abgeschieben werden. Schließlich ist sie das beste Beispiel dafür, dass auch Tiere mit kleinen Macken genauso tolle vierbeinige Gefährten sind, wie "normale" Tiere! In seiner Abschiedsnachricht spricht ihr Herrchen wohl allen Fans aus der Seele:
"Wir haben die reinste, freundlichste und magischste Kraft auf unserem Planeten verloren. BUB war voll Freude und Liebe, als sie Samstagnacht mit uns im Bett lag. In der Nacht ist sie dann unerwartet, aber friedlich eingeschlafen. Liebster Bub, ich werde nie deine Großzügigkeit, deine unendliche Liebe oder deine Fähigkeit, Magie und Freude zur Welt zu bringen, vergessen. Ich werde für immer geehrt und dankbar dafür sein, dass du mich als dein Herrchen ausgewählt hast. Bitte besuche uns alle in unseren Träumen."
This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o
Möge Lil Bub in Frieden ruhen 🙏🏼🖤
