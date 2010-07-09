SingStar R&B - die Trackliste!
Diese 30 R&B-Hits findest du bei "SingStar R&B":
Amerie - One Thing
Amy Winehouse - Back To Black
Anastacia - I'm Outta Love
Beverley Knight - Come As You Are
Black Eyed Peas - Pump It
Chris Brown - Yo (Excuse Me Miss)
Christina Milian - AM To PM
Corinne Bailey Rae - I'd Like To
Destiny's Child - Bootylicious
Diana Ross & The Supremes - Baby Love
DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince - Summertime
Edwin Starr - War
En Vogue - My Lovin?
Four Tops - I Can't Help Myself
Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl
Inner City - Good Life
Jamelia - Thank You
Jamiroquai - Alright
Luther Vandross - Never Too Much
Mark Ronson feat. Daniel Merriweather - Stop Me
Martha Reeves & The Vandellas - Dancing In The street
Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell - Ain?t No Mountain High Enough
Outkast - Idlewild Blue (Don'tchu Worry 'Bout Me)
Pussycat Dolls - Buttons
Rihanna - We Ride
Salt-N-Pepa - Push It
Sugababes - Ugly
The 411 - Dumb
Whitney Houston - My Love Is Your Love
Womack & Womack - Teardrops
» Jetzt im BRAVO.de-Onlineshop vorbestellen!
Psychotest, Infos, Videos: [old:bcnode:46590]» Das große SingStar-Special![/old]