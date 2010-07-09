SingStar R&B - die Trackliste!

Diese 30 R&B-Hits findest du bei "SingStar R&B":

Amerie - One Thing

Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

Anastacia - I'm Outta Love

Beverley Knight - Come As You Are

Black Eyed Peas - Pump It

Chris Brown - Yo (Excuse Me Miss)

Christina Milian - AM To PM

Corinne Bailey Rae - I'd Like To

Destiny's Child - Bootylicious

Diana Ross & The Supremes - Baby Love

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince - Summertime

Edwin Starr - War

En Vogue - My Lovin?

Four Tops - I Can't Help Myself

Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl

Inner City - Good Life

Jamelia - Thank You

Jamiroquai - Alright

Luther Vandross - Never Too Much

Mark Ronson feat. Daniel Merriweather - Stop Me

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas - Dancing In The street

Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell - Ain?t No Mountain High Enough

Outkast - Idlewild Blue (Don'tchu Worry 'Bout Me)

Pussycat Dolls - Buttons

Rihanna - We Ride

Salt-N-Pepa - Push It

Sugababes - Ugly

The 411 - Dumb

Whitney Houston - My Love Is Your Love

Womack & Womack - Teardrops

