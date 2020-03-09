Instagram-Star stirbt mit 18

Marnie The Dog hatte riesige Fangemeinde

Fast 2 Millionen Follower verfolgten auf Instagram den Alltag von Marnie The Dog. Das Markenzeichen der süßen Hündin waren ihre dunklen Augen, die schiefe Kopfhaltung und ihre etwas zu lange Zunge, die immer heraushing. Der vierbeinige Instagram-Star versorgte seine treuen Fans regelmäßig mit putzigen Pics und zeigte sich nicht nur an Weihnachten in witzigen Verkleidungen. Als Social-Media-Star war Marnie auch auf dem Red Carpet unterwegs, natürlich poste die Shih Tzu-Hündin dort mit anderen Stars wie Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift oder Chance the Rapper.

Marnies Besitzerin nimmt Abschied mit traurigem Post

Marnies Besitzerin Shirley Braha hat sie in einem Tierheim gefunden und im Alter von 11 Jahren adoptiert. Am Donnerstag ist die 18-jährige Hündin friedlich und ohne Schmerzen verstorben. Mit einem herzzerreißenden Post auf Instagram verabschiedet sich Braha von Marnie und dankt den Followern: „Danke, dass ihr mich auf dieser unterwarteten Reise mit der großen Liebe meines Lebens begleitet habt. Im Moment fühle ich nur Schmerz, aber ich bin auch sehr dankbar. Ich bin dem Universum dankbar, dass es mir ihre wunderschöne Seele anvertraut hat und mir den perfekten besten Freund und Begleiter gegeben hat. Ich bin dankbar, dass ich diesem magischen Wesen ein Leben voller Spaß und Liebe geben konnte, so wie sie es wollte und verdient hat.“ Tausende Kommentare finden sich unter dem Post, auch Stars mit Haustieren und andere berühmte Hunde-Webstars sowie Instagram-Katzen wie Lil Bub berührt Marnies Tod sehr.

