Instagram-Star stirbt mit 18
Fans weltweit sind schockiert: Instagram-Star Marnie The Dog ist mit 18 Jahren gestorben. Mit einem emotionalen Post wurde die traurige Nachricht verkündet!
Marnie The Dog hatte riesige Fangemeinde
Fast 2 Millionen Follower verfolgten auf Instagram den Alltag von Marnie The Dog. Das Markenzeichen der süßen Hündin waren ihre dunklen Augen, die schiefe Kopfhaltung und ihre etwas zu lange Zunge, die immer heraushing. Der vierbeinige Instagram-Star versorgte seine treuen Fans regelmäßig mit putzigen Pics und zeigte sich nicht nur an Weihnachten in witzigen Verkleidungen. Als Social-Media-Star war Marnie auch auf dem Red Carpet unterwegs, natürlich poste die Shih Tzu-Hündin dort mit anderen Stars wie Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift oder Chance the Rapper.
Marnies Besitzerin nimmt Abschied mit traurigem Post
Marnies Besitzerin Shirley Braha hat sie in einem Tierheim gefunden und im Alter von 11 Jahren adoptiert. Am Donnerstag ist die 18-jährige Hündin friedlich und ohne Schmerzen verstorben. Mit einem herzzerreißenden Post auf Instagram verabschiedet sich Braha von Marnie und dankt den Followern: „Danke, dass ihr mich auf dieser unterwarteten Reise mit der großen Liebe meines Lebens begleitet habt. Im Moment fühle ich nur Schmerz, aber ich bin auch sehr dankbar. Ich bin dem Universum dankbar, dass es mir ihre wunderschöne Seele anvertraut hat und mir den perfekten besten Freund und Begleiter gegeben hat. Ich bin dankbar, dass ich diesem magischen Wesen ein Leben voller Spaß und Liebe geben konnte, so wie sie es wollte und verdient hat.“ Tausende Kommentare finden sich unter dem Post, auch Stars mit Haustieren und andere berühmte Hunde-Webstars sowie Instagram-Katzen wie Lil Bub berührt Marnies Tod sehr.
It is with much grief I share the news that Marnie passed away painlessly & peacefully in my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18. Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough. She enjoyed her chicken until the very end. Thank you for joining me on an unexpected journey with the ultimate love of my life. All I can feel right now is loss but beneath that I have so much gratitude. I’m grateful to the universe for entrusting me with her beautiful soul and providing me with the perfect best friend and companion. Im grateful I was able to give this magical creature the fun and deeply loving life she wanted and deserved. I’m thankful I was chosen to be the conduit for Marnie to bring joy into the world. And I’m thankful for all the human and dog friends Marnie and I made along the way, and the strangers on the streets and on the internet, who have shown us so much love. Most of all, I’m amazed that the sweet little hot mess of a pup that I picked up from a shelter at age 11, who at first didn’t seem like she would be around very long at all, has managed to inspire others to adopt senior dogs. When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs it’s truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world. The night of her passing I had a dream where I watched her awake from her death like it hadn’t happened at all, and she was running around at a party completely happy and invincible. She approached a descending staircase and I wanted to interject to protect her from falling, but she sailed right down the stairs and landed on her feet and stopped and looked at me and laughed and just kept going. Maybe this was a message from her from heaven, but at minimum I can take solace knowing that for a long stretch of time, prior to her aging body taking its toll, heaven for her was right here on earth. Marnie will be buried in a pet cemetery in LA and hopefully there will be a public memorial gathering whenever safe (due to Coronavirus).
