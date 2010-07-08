BRAVO JahresCharts - 1991
1. Wind Of Change - Scorpions
2. Call It What You Want - New Kids On The Block
3. No More Games - New Kids On The Block
4. Joyride - Roxette
5. Crazy For You - David Hasselhoff
6. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You - Bryan Adams
7. Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice
8. Beinhart - Torfrock
9. Do The Limbo Dance - David Hasselhoff
0. Fading Like A Flower - Roxette
. The One And Only - Chesney Hawkes
2. Because I Love You - Stevie B
3. Freiheit - Marius Müller-Westernhagen
4. World In My Eyes - Depeche Mode
5. Good Vibrations - Marky Mark
6. Sadeness Part I - Enigma
7. No Coke - Dr. Alban
8. Bacardi Feeling - Kate Yanai
9. The Big L. - Roxette
20. Hello Afrika - Dr. Alban feat. Leila K.
One More Try - Timmy T.
