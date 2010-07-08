BRAVO JahresCharts - 1991

1. Wind Of Change - Scorpions

2. Call It What You Want - New Kids On The Block

3. No More Games - New Kids On The Block

4. Joyride - Roxette

5. Crazy For You - David Hasselhoff

6. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You - Bryan Adams

7. Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice

8. Beinhart - Torfrock

9. Do The Limbo Dance - David Hasselhoff

0. Fading Like A Flower - Roxette

. The One And Only - Chesney Hawkes

2. Because I Love You - Stevie B

3. Freiheit - Marius Müller-Westernhagen

4. World In My Eyes - Depeche Mode

5. Good Vibrations - Marky Mark

6. Sadeness Part I - Enigma

7. No Coke - Dr. Alban

8. Bacardi Feeling - Kate Yanai

9. The Big L. - Roxette

20. Hello Afrika - Dr. Alban feat. Leila K.

One More Try - Timmy T.

» 1992