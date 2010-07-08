BRAVO JahresCharts - 1986
1. Jeanny - Falco
2. Hunting High And Low - a-ha
3. Atlantis Is Calling - Modern Talking
4. Touch Me - I Want Your Body - Samantha Fox
5. Brother Louie - Modern Talking
6. Papa Don't Preach - Madonna
7. The Final Countdown - Europe
8. Lessons In Love - Level
9. Midnight Lady - Chris Norman
0. The Sun Always Shines On TV - a-ha
. A Question Of Lust - Depeche Mode
2. Coming Home (Jeanny II) - Falco
3. Ohne Dich - Münchener Freiheit
4. I've Been Losing You - a-ha
5. Take My Breath Away - Berlin
6. Holiday Rap - M.C.Miker "Gee" & Deejay Sven
7. Geil - Bruce & Bongo
8. Kylie - Mr. Mister
9. The Edge Of Heaven - Wham
20. Venus - Bananarama
