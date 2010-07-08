BRAVO Hits!

BRAVO Hits!

BRAVO Hits 54 VÖ 28.07.2006 Sony BMG Disk 1: 01. Kelly Clarkson - Breakaway 02. Nelly Furtado - Maneater 03. The Pussycat Dolls feat. Snoop Dogg - Buttons 04. Sergio Mendes feat. The Black Eyed Peas - Mas Que Nada 05. Sebastian Hämer - Sommer unseres Lebens 06. Ne-Yo - Sexy Love 07. Lucry - Ayayay 08. Gentleman - Caan Hold Us Down 09. Goleo VI presents Lumidee - Dance! 10. Bob Sinclair feat. Steve Edwards - World, Hold On! 11. Xavier Naidoo - Zeilen aus Gold 12. Eko Fresh feat. Bushido - Gheddo 13. Jan Delay - Klar 14. Rihanna - SOS 15. Bass Turk - Yana Yana 16. Cameron feat. Khaled - Henna 17. Outlandish - Look Into My Eyes 18. Sean Paul - Temperature 19. Flipsyde - Trumpets (Never Been The Same Again) 20. Blue Lagoon - Isle Of Paradise 21. Karmah - Tom's Diner Disk 2: 01. Sportfreunde Stiller - '54,'74, '90, 2010 02. Silbermond - Meer sein 03. P!nk - Who Knew 04. LaFee - Prinzesschen 05. Mia - Tanz der Moleküle 06. Tobias Regner - She's So 07. Killerpilze - Springt hoch 08. Oomph! - Die Schlinge 09. Bela B. feat. Charlotte Roche - 1..2..3 10. Lordi - Hard Rock Halleluja 11. Reamonn - Tonight 12. Klee - Die Stadt 13. Revolverheld - Mit dir chilln 14. Campus - A New Beginning 15. Sasha - Goodbye 16. Roxi - Schöner ist ohne 17. Jeanette - Heat Of The Summer 18. Hot Banditoz - La Cucaracha Dance 19. Jeanette - Endless Love 20. Goleo VI & Atomic Kitten - All Together Now 21. Yoomiii - A Kiss Is All I Miss