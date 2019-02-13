BRAVO Hits 104: Megastars vs. Newcomer!

Nice! Am 15.02, also DIESEN FREITAG, kommt die neue BRAVO Hits 104 raus und die wird wieder der absolute Hammer! Dieses Mal könnt ihr euch neben den Megastars auch auf viele geile Newcomer freuen…

Diese Stars sind am Start

Natürlich sind auch dieses Mal eure Lieblinge wie Ariana Grande, Rita Ora und Capital Bra vertreten, aber auch neue Durchstarter wie Ilira und Justin Jesso sind am Start! Auf 2 CD’s bekommst du die besten aktuellen Hits.

Hier ein kleiner Vorgeschmack:

CD 1:

Ava Max - Sweet But Psycho

HUGEL - WTF

Rita Ora – Let You Love Me

Dermot Kennedy – Power Over Me

Imagine Dragons – Bad Liar

Post Malone – Wow.

Sido - Tausend Tattoos

Welshly Arms – Learn To Let You Go

Alice Merton – Learn To Live

Christopher - Irony

Tom Walker - Just You And I

Nico Santos – Oh Hello

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Swae Lee – Close To Me

Zara Larsson – Ruin My Life

Billie Eilish - When The Party’s Over

Backstreet Boys - Chances

Milow – Lay Your Worry Down

Joris – Du

Lea – Halb so viel

Panic! At The Disco – High Hopes

George Ezra – Hold My Girl

SDP - Unikat

Capital Bra – Benzema

CD 2:

Mark Ronson Ft. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Robin Schulz Feat Erika Serola - Speechless

Alle Farben & Ilira - Fading

Calvin Harris & Sam Smith - Promises

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – Say My Name

Lena – Thank You

Kygo Feat. Sandro Cavazza – Happy Now

NTOD feat. Felix Jaehn – So Close

Justin Jesso – Getting Closer

Lost Frequencies f. The NGHBRS – Like I Love You

The Prince Karma – Later Bitches

Jax Jones & Years & Years – Play

Glasperlenspiel Feat. Gordi Singers – Du bist (Single Mix)

The Chainsmokers feat. Kelsea Ballerini – This Feeling

Kriss Kross Amsterdam - Vámonos

Lizzo - Juice

Clean Bandit - Baby

Ilira – Get off my D!ck

Wincent Weiss – Hier mit dir

Declan J Donovan - Pieces

257ers Feat. Captain Jack – Akk & Feel It

Jonas Blue feat. Liam Payne & Lennon Stella - Polaroid

Viel Spaß beim anhören :)