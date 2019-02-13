BRAVO Hits 104: Megastars vs. Newcomer!
Nice! Am 15.02, also DIESEN FREITAG, kommt die neue BRAVO Hits 104 raus und die wird wieder der absolute Hammer! Dieses Mal könnt ihr euch neben den Megastars auch auf viele geile Newcomer freuen…
Diese Stars sind am Start
Natürlich sind auch dieses Mal eure Lieblinge wie Ariana Grande, Rita Ora und Capital Bra vertreten, aber auch neue Durchstarter wie Ilira und Justin Jesso sind am Start! Auf 2 CD’s bekommst du die besten aktuellen Hits.
Hier ein kleiner Vorgeschmack:
CD 1:
Ava Max - Sweet But Psycho
HUGEL - WTF
Rita Ora – Let You Love Me
Dermot Kennedy – Power Over Me
Imagine Dragons – Bad Liar
Post Malone – Wow.
Sido - Tausend Tattoos
Welshly Arms – Learn To Let You Go
Alice Merton – Learn To Live
Christopher - Irony
Tom Walker - Just You And I
Nico Santos – Oh Hello
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Swae Lee – Close To Me
Zara Larsson – Ruin My Life
Billie Eilish - When The Party’s Over
Backstreet Boys - Chances
Milow – Lay Your Worry Down
Joris – Du
Lea – Halb so viel
Panic! At The Disco – High Hopes
George Ezra – Hold My Girl
SDP - Unikat
Capital Bra – Benzema
CD 2:
Mark Ronson Ft. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Robin Schulz Feat Erika Serola - Speechless
Alle Farben & Ilira - Fading
Calvin Harris & Sam Smith - Promises
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – Say My Name
Lena – Thank You
Kygo Feat. Sandro Cavazza – Happy Now
NTOD feat. Felix Jaehn – So Close
Justin Jesso – Getting Closer
Lost Frequencies f. The NGHBRS – Like I Love You
The Prince Karma – Later Bitches
Jax Jones & Years & Years – Play
Glasperlenspiel Feat. Gordi Singers – Du bist (Single Mix)
The Chainsmokers feat. Kelsea Ballerini – This Feeling
Kriss Kross Amsterdam - Vámonos
Lizzo - Juice
Clean Bandit - Baby
Ilira – Get off my D!ck
Wincent Weiss – Hier mit dir
Declan J Donovan - Pieces
257ers Feat. Captain Jack – Akk & Feel It
Jonas Blue feat. Liam Payne & Lennon Stella - Polaroid
Viel Spaß beim anhören :)