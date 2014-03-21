20 süße und lustige Hunde-Selfies

"Happiness is a warm puppy."(Charles M. Schulz)

"Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole."(Roger A. Caras)

"I believe in integrity. Dogs have it. Humans are sometimes lacking it."(Cesar Millan)

"Dogs are gonna take over the world. It's a known fact for those who believe it, kinda like the Bible." (Mike Dirnt)

"Sometimes you don't need words to feel better; you just need the nearness of your dog." (Natalie Lloyd)

"The more boys I meet the more I love my dog."(Carrie Underwood)

"Viele Wege führen zum Mops, keiner an ihm vorbei!"(Holly Lavender, Der Mops an sich: Ja nee, is' klar!)

"If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went."(Will Rogers)

"Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen."(Orhan Pamuk, My Name is Red)