20 süße und lustige Hunde-Selfies

Stephanie

"Happiness is a warm puppy."(Charles M. Schulz)

"Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole."(Roger A. Caras)

"I believe in integrity. Dogs have it. Humans are sometimes lacking it."(Cesar Millan)

"Dogs are gonna take over the world. It's a known fact for those who believe it, kinda like the Bible." (Mike Dirnt)

"Sometimes you don't need words to feel better; you just need the nearness of your dog." (Natalie Lloyd)

"The more boys I meet the more I love my dog."(Carrie Underwood)

"Viele Wege führen zum Mops, keiner an ihm vorbei!"(Holly Lavender, Der Mops an sich: Ja nee, is' klar!)

"If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went."(Will Rogers)

"Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen."(Orhan Pamuk, My Name is Red)

"My cats inspire me daily. They inspire me to get a dog!" (Greg Curtis)

"If I could be half the person my dog is, I'd be twice the human I am."(Charles Yu)

"A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself." (Josh Billings)

"Whoever said you can't buy Happiness forgot little puppies." (Gene Hill)

"What do dogs do on their day off? Can't lie around – that's their job!" (George Carlin)

"You want a friend in this city? (Washington, DC.) Get a dog!"(Harry S. Truman)

"Dogs' lives are too short. Their only fault, really." (Agnes Sligh Turnbull)

"Meow” means “woof” in cat."(George Carlin)

"You can always trust a dog that likes peanut butter." (Kate DiCamillo, Because of Winn-Dixie)

"If you don’t like dogs, you don’t like people; if you don’t love dogs, you don’t trust people." (Vikrant Parsai)

"A dog can’t think that much about what he’s doing, he just does what feels right."(Barbara Kingsolver, Animal Dreams)