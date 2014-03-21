20 süße und lustige Hunde-Selfies

"If I could be half the person my dog is, I'd be twice the human I am."(Charles Yu)
"A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself." (Josh Billings)
"Whoever said you can't buy Happiness forgot little puppies." (Gene Hill)
"What do dogs do on their day off? Can't lie around – that's their job!" (George Carlin)
"You want a friend in this city? (Washington, DC.) Get a dog!"(Harry S. Truman)
"Dogs' lives are too short. Their only fault, really." (Agnes Sligh Turnbull)
"Meow” means “woof” in cat."(George Carlin)
"You can always trust a dog that likes peanut butter." (Kate DiCamillo, Because of Winn-Dixie)
"If you don’t like dogs, you don’t like people; if you don’t love dogs, you don’t trust people." (Vikrant Parsai)
"A dog can’t think that much about what he’s doing, he just does what feels right."(Barbara Kingsolver, Animal Dreams)