Die neue BRAVO Hits 79!

Alle Tracks im Überblick:

CD 1:

Psy - Gangnam Style (강남스타일)

2 The Wanted - Chasing The Sun

3 Owl City & Carly Rae Jepsen - Good Time

4 Jonas Myrin - Day Of The Battle

5 Conor Maynard Feat. Ne-Yo - Turn Around

6 Ne-Yo - Let Me Love You (Until You Learn To Love Yourself)

7 Flo Rida - Let It Roll

8 Timbaland Feat. Ne-Yo - Hands In The Air

9 will.i.am Feat. Eva Simons - This Is Love

0 Jay Sean Feat. Pitbull - I'm All Yours

Alex Ferrari - Bará Bará Berê Berê

2 Lucenzo Feat. Sean Paul - Wine It Up

3 Mia Martina - Latin Moon

4 Justin Bieber Feat. Big Sean - As Long As You Love Me

5 Zedd Feat. Matthew Koma - Spectrum

6 Nelly Furtado - Spirit Indestructible

7 Alex Clare - Treading Water

8 Rudimental Feat. John Newman - Feel The Love

9 Florence + The Machine - Spectrum (Say My Name / Calvin Harris Remix)

20 Klangkarussell - Sonnentanz

21 Sean Paul Feat. DJ Ammo - Touch The Sky

22 Michael Mind Project feat. Dante Thomas - Nothing Lasts Forever

CD 2:

Xavas - Schau nicht mehr zurück

2 Marteria, Yasha, Miss Platnum - Lila Wolken

3 Max Herre Feat. Philipp Poisel - Wolke 7

4 Philipp Poisel - Wie soll ein Mensch das ertragen

5 OneRepublic - Feel Again

6 P!nk - Blow Me (One Last Kiss)

7 Maroon 5 - One More Night

8 Aura Dione - In Love With The World

9 Fun. Feat. Janelle Monáe - We Are Young

0 Of Monsters and Men - Mountain Sound

Mobilée - Lay Down Here

2 Amy Macdonald - Pride

3 The Killers - Runaways

4 Gossip - Move In The Right Direction

5 Leslie Clio - Told You So

6 Lena - Stardust

7 Olly Murs - Oh My Goodness

8 Mika Feat. Pharrell Williams - Celebrate

9 Medina - Happening

20 Glasperlenspiel - Freundschaft

21 Schiller mit Unheilig - Sonne

22 Die Toten Hosen - Altes Fieber