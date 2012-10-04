Die neue BRAVO Hits 79!
Hier sind Deine 44 Top-Hits für den musikalischen Herbst - mit Conor Maynard, Ne-Yo, Timbaland, Xavas, Lena und vielen anderen!
Die neue BRAVO Hits Vol. 79 sticht in See und mit auf die Reise gehen 44 Top-Hits. An Bord sind Songs von The Wanted, Justin Bieber, Flo Rida, P!nk, Olly Murs, Philipp Poisel, Glasperlenspiel und vielen anderen!
Die BRAVO Hits 79 erscheint am 05. Oktober 2012!
BRAVO Hits 79 - das Tracklisting!
Alle Tracks im Überblick:
CD 1:
Psy - Gangnam Style (강남스타일)
2 The Wanted - Chasing The Sun
3 Owl City & Carly Rae Jepsen - Good Time
4 Jonas Myrin - Day Of The Battle
5 Conor Maynard Feat. Ne-Yo - Turn Around
6 Ne-Yo - Let Me Love You (Until You Learn To Love Yourself)
7 Flo Rida - Let It Roll
8 Timbaland Feat. Ne-Yo - Hands In The Air
9 will.i.am Feat. Eva Simons - This Is Love
0 Jay Sean Feat. Pitbull - I'm All Yours
Alex Ferrari - Bará Bará Berê Berê
2 Lucenzo Feat. Sean Paul - Wine It Up
3 Mia Martina - Latin Moon
4 Justin Bieber Feat. Big Sean - As Long As You Love Me
5 Zedd Feat. Matthew Koma - Spectrum
6 Nelly Furtado - Spirit Indestructible
7 Alex Clare - Treading Water
8 Rudimental Feat. John Newman - Feel The Love
9 Florence + The Machine - Spectrum (Say My Name / Calvin Harris Remix)
20 Klangkarussell - Sonnentanz
21 Sean Paul Feat. DJ Ammo - Touch The Sky
22 Michael Mind Project feat. Dante Thomas - Nothing Lasts Forever
CD 2:
Xavas - Schau nicht mehr zurück
2 Marteria, Yasha, Miss Platnum - Lila Wolken
3 Max Herre Feat. Philipp Poisel - Wolke 7
4 Philipp Poisel - Wie soll ein Mensch das ertragen
5 OneRepublic - Feel Again
6 P!nk - Blow Me (One Last Kiss)
7 Maroon 5 - One More Night
8 Aura Dione - In Love With The World
9 Fun. Feat. Janelle Monáe - We Are Young
0 Of Monsters and Men - Mountain Sound
Mobilée - Lay Down Here
2 Amy Macdonald - Pride
3 The Killers - Runaways
4 Gossip - Move In The Right Direction
5 Leslie Clio - Told You So
6 Lena - Stardust
7 Olly Murs - Oh My Goodness
8 Mika Feat. Pharrell Williams - Celebrate
9 Medina - Happening
20 Glasperlenspiel - Freundschaft
21 Schiller mit Unheilig - Sonne
22 Die Toten Hosen - Altes Fieber