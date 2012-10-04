Hot Gossip
Party-Spiele
Star-Fakten
Netflix
BTS
TikTok
Deutsch-Rap
YouTube
Instagram

Die neue BRAVO Hits 79!

BRAVO Online Team - Foto: BRAVO
BRAVO Team
Die neue BRAVO Hits Vol. 79

Hier sind Deine 44 Top-Hits für den musikalischen Herbst - mit Conor Maynard, Ne-Yo, Timbaland, Xavas, Lena und vielen anderen!

Die neue BRAVO Hits Vol. 79 sticht in See und mit auf die Reise gehen 44 Top-Hits. An Bord sind Songs von The Wanted, Justin Bieber, Flo Rida, P!nk, Olly Murs, Philipp Poisel, Glasperlenspiel und vielen anderen!

Die BRAVO Hits 79 erscheint am 05. Oktober 2012!

» Mehr Infos findest Du auf www.bravohits.de oder klick Dich direkt in den iTunes-Store und lade Dir das Doppelalbum runter!

Gewinnspiel

Wir verlosen insgesamt zehn Mal die neue BRAVO Hits Vol. 79!

Und so kannst du mitmachen:

Klicke auf den folgenden Link und fülle das Teilnahmeformular aus:

Hier geht's zum Teilnahmeformular...

Einsendeschluss ist der 21. Oktober. Viel Glück!

BRAVO Hits 79 - das Tracklisting!

Alle Tracks im Überblick:

CD 1:

Psy - Gangnam Style (강남스타일)

2 The Wanted - Chasing The Sun

3 Owl City & Carly Rae Jepsen - Good Time

4 Jonas Myrin - Day Of The Battle

5 Conor Maynard Feat. Ne-Yo - Turn Around

6 Ne-Yo - Let Me Love You (Until You Learn To Love Yourself)

7 Flo Rida - Let It Roll

8 Timbaland Feat. Ne-Yo - Hands In The Air

9 will.i.am Feat. Eva Simons - This Is Love

0 Jay Sean Feat. Pitbull - I'm All Yours

Alex Ferrari - Bará Bará Berê Berê

2 Lucenzo Feat. Sean Paul - Wine It Up

3 Mia Martina - Latin Moon

4 Justin Bieber Feat. Big Sean - As Long As You Love Me

5 Zedd Feat. Matthew Koma - Spectrum

6 Nelly Furtado - Spirit Indestructible

7 Alex Clare - Treading Water

8 Rudimental Feat. John Newman - Feel The Love

9 Florence + The Machine - Spectrum (Say My Name / Calvin Harris Remix)

20 Klangkarussell - Sonnentanz

21 Sean Paul Feat. DJ Ammo - Touch The Sky

22 Michael Mind Project feat. Dante Thomas - Nothing Lasts Forever

CD 2:

Xavas - Schau nicht mehr zurück

2 Marteria, Yasha, Miss Platnum - Lila Wolken

3 Max Herre Feat. Philipp Poisel - Wolke 7

4 Philipp Poisel - Wie soll ein Mensch das ertragen

5 OneRepublic - Feel Again

6 P!nk - Blow Me (One Last Kiss)

7 Maroon 5 - One More Night

8 Aura Dione - In Love With The World

9 Fun. Feat. Janelle Monáe - We Are Young

0 Of Monsters and Men - Mountain Sound

Mobilée - Lay Down Here

2 Amy Macdonald - Pride

3 The Killers - Runaways

4 Gossip - Move In The Right Direction

5 Leslie Clio - Told You So

6 Lena - Stardust

7 Olly Murs - Oh My Goodness

8 Mika Feat. Pharrell Williams - Celebrate

9 Medina - Happening

20 Glasperlenspiel - Freundschaft

21 Schiller mit Unheilig - Sonne

22 Die Toten Hosen - Altes Fieber