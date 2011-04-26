Deine Top-Hits im Frühling - mit Rihanna, Lady GaGa, Usher, Die Atzen, Natalia Kills, Lena und vielen anderen!

Der Frühling kann kommen mit der neuen BRAVO Hits! Check gleich, welche coolen Tracks dabei sind!

Die BRAVO Hits 73 erscheint am 29. April 2011!

Auf der BRAVO Hits 73 findest du 43 Top-Hits, mit dabei sind unter anderem Rihanna, Lady GaGa, Usher, Jessie J, Die Atzen, Natalia Kills, Lena, Michael Jackson und viele andere!

» Mehr Infos auf www.bravohits.de!

Alle Tracks im Überblick:

CD 1:

. Rihanna - S&M

2. Chris Brown - Yeah 3X

3. Katy Perry Feat. Kanye West - E.T.

4. Lady Gaga - Born This Way

5. Ke$ha - Blow

6. Flo Rida - Turn Around (5,4,3,2,1)

7. Britney Spears - Till The World Ends

8. Jay Sean Feat. Lil Wayne - Hit The Lights

9. Usher - More

0. Taio Cruz - No Other One

. Diddy - Dirty Money - Coming Home

2. The Black Eyed Peas - Just Can't Get Enough

3. Jessie J - Do It Like A Dude

4. DEV feat. The Cataracs - Bass Down Low

5. Beth Ditto - I Wrote The Book

6. Bullmeister Girls - Beautiful

7. Alexis Jordan - Happiness

8. David Guetta Feat. Rihanna - Who's That Chick?

9. Pitbull - Bon, Bon

20. Inna - Sun Is Up

21. DJ Antoine Vs. Timati feat. Kalenna - Welcome To St. Tropez 2011

22. Die Atzen mit Nena - Strobo Pop

CD 2:

. Bruno Mars - Grenade

2. ADELE - Set Fire To The Rain

3. Milow - You And Me (In My Pocket)

4. Natalia Kills - Wonderland

5. Michael Jackson - Hollywood Tonight

6. Aloe Blacc - Loving You Is Killing Me

7. Caro Emerald - A Night Like This

8. Israel "IZ" Kamakawiwo'ole - Over The Rainbow

9. Colbie Caillat - I Do

0. The Naked And Famous - Young Blood

. I Blame Coco - Selfmachine

2. Lena - Taken By A Stranger

3. Take That - Kidz

4. P!nk - F**kin' Perfect

5. White Apple Tree - Snowflakes

6. Guano Apes - Oh What A Night

7. Sunrise Avenue - Hollywood Hills

8. Jupiter Jones - Still

9. Söhne Mannheims - Ist Es Wahr (Aim High)

20. Cassandra Steen - Gebt Alles

21. Frida Gold - Wovon Sollen Wir Träumen