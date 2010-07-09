Die BRAVO Hits 67 - das Tracklisting!
42 aktuelle Mega-Hits - mit Tokio Hotel, David Guetta, Justin Bieber & Co.! Hier kommt das Tracklisting!
Alle Tracks im Überblick:
CD 1:
. Tokio Hotel - Automatic
2. Shakira - She Wolf
3. Marit Larsen - If A Song Could Get Me You
4. Nena- Wir sind wahr
5. Mark Medlock - Baby Blue
6. A-ha - Shadowside
7. P!nk - Funhouse
8. Söhne Mannheims - Ich wollt nur deine Stimme hörn
9. Kelly Clarkson - Already Gone
0. Colbie Caillat - Falling For You
. Mika - We Are Golden
2. Daniel Merriweather - Impossible
3. Stefanie Heinzmann - No One (Can Ever Change My Mind)
4. Ingrid Michaelson - Maybe
5. Rosenstolz - Ich bin mein Haus
6. Livingston - Broken
7. Selig - Ich fall in deine Arme
8. Sportfreunde Stiller - Ich war noch niemals in New York
9. Paloma Faith - Stone Cold Sober
20. Pixie Lott - Mama Do
21. Melanie Fiona - Give It To Me Right
CD 2:
. David Guetta feat. Akon - Sexy Bitch
2. Rammstein - Pussy
3. Lady GaGa - Paparazzi
4. Pitbull - Hotel Room Service
5. Nelly Furtado - Manos Al Aire
6. Culcha Candela - Schöne neue Welt
7. Bushido produziert Sonny Black & Frank White - Eine Chance/Zu Gangsta
8. Pussycat Dolls - Hush Hush
9. Miss Platnum - She Moved In
0. Justin Bieber - One Time
. Miranda Cosgrove feat. Drake Bell - Leave It All To Me
2. No Angels - One Life
3. Kate Ryan - Babacar
4. Dizzee Rascal - Holiday
5. Calvin Harris - Ready For The Weekend
6. Space Cowboy feat. Chelsea - Falling Down
7. Magvay & Novskyy feat. Lize - Graf Cox
8. Tobias Schulz - Guten Morgen Sonnenschein
9. Scotty - He's A Pirate
20. Paul van Dyk feat. Johnny McDaid - Home
21. Scooter - J'adore Hardcore
