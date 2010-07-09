Die BRAVO Hits 67 - das Tracklisting!

42 aktuelle Mega-Hits - mit Tokio Hotel, David Guetta, Justin Bieber & Co.! Hier kommt das Tracklisting!

Alle Tracks im Überblick:

CD 1:

. Tokio Hotel - Automatic

2. Shakira - She Wolf

3. Marit Larsen - If A Song Could Get Me You

4. Nena- Wir sind wahr

5. Mark Medlock - Baby Blue

6. A-ha - Shadowside

7. P!nk - Funhouse

8. Söhne Mannheims - Ich wollt nur deine Stimme hörn

9. Kelly Clarkson - Already Gone

0. Colbie Caillat - Falling For You

. Mika - We Are Golden

2. Daniel Merriweather - Impossible

3. Stefanie Heinzmann - No One (Can Ever Change My Mind)

4. Ingrid Michaelson - Maybe

5. Rosenstolz - Ich bin mein Haus

6. Livingston - Broken

7. Selig - Ich fall in deine Arme

8. Sportfreunde Stiller - Ich war noch niemals in New York

9. Paloma Faith - Stone Cold Sober

20. Pixie Lott - Mama Do

21. Melanie Fiona - Give It To Me Right

CD 2:

. David Guetta feat. Akon - Sexy Bitch

2. Rammstein - Pussy

3. Lady GaGa - Paparazzi

4. Pitbull - Hotel Room Service

5. Nelly Furtado - Manos Al Aire

6. Culcha Candela - Schöne neue Welt

7. Bushido produziert Sonny Black & Frank White - Eine Chance/Zu Gangsta

8. Pussycat Dolls - Hush Hush

9. Miss Platnum - She Moved In

0. Justin Bieber - One Time

. Miranda Cosgrove feat. Drake Bell - Leave It All To Me

2. No Angels - One Life

3. Kate Ryan - Babacar

4. Dizzee Rascal - Holiday

5. Calvin Harris - Ready For The Weekend

6. Space Cowboy feat. Chelsea - Falling Down

7. Magvay & Novskyy feat. Lize - Graf Cox

8. Tobias Schulz - Guten Morgen Sonnenschein

9. Scotty - He's A Pirate

20. Paul van Dyk feat. Johnny McDaid - Home

21. Scooter - J'adore Hardcore

