Die BRAVO Hits 60 - das Tracklisting!

Deine Top-Hits für einen prickelnden Frühling - mit Leona Lewis, Mika & Co.! Hier kommt das Tracklisting!

Alle Tracks im Überblick:

CD 1:

01 Leona Lewis - Bleeding Love

02 Timbaland feat. OneRepublic - Apologize

03 Gwen Stefani - Early Winter

04 Alicia Keys - No One

05 Rihanna feat. Ne-Yo - Hate That I Love You

06 Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

07 Maroon 5 - Won't Go Home Without You

08 Mika - Happy Ending

09 Backstreet Boys - Helpless When She Smiles

0 Christina Aguliera - Oh Mother

Nelly Furtado - In God's Hands

2 Eros Ramazzotti - Non siamo soli

3 Justin Timberlake - Summer Love

4 Sean Kingston - Me Love

5 Chamillionaire - Industry Groupie

6 Laith Al-Deen - Du

7 Rapsoul - König der Welt

8 Lexington Bridge - I Just Can't Hate You

9 Room2012 - Haunted

20 Azad feat. Gentleman - Zeit zu verstehen

21 Fler - Deutscha Bad Boy

CD 2:

01 Ich + Ich - Stark

02 Stefanie Heinzmann - My Man Is A Mean Man

03 Culcha Candela - Chica

04 Monrose - What You Don't Know

05 Jimi Blue - All Alone

06 Mina - How The Angels Fly

07 Martin Stosch - Zeit meines Lebens

08 Stanfour - For All Lovers

09 Sasha - Hide & Seek

0 Ashley Tisdale - He Said She Said

Kate Nash - Foundations

2 Tarja - Die Alive

3 Nightwish - Bye Bye Beautiful

4 Hermes House Band - Rhythm Of The Night

5 Fragma - Toca's Miracle

6 Kate Ryan - Voyage, Voyage

7 Paul van Dyk feat. Rea Garvey - Let Go

8 Scooter - Jumping All Over The World

9 Cascada - What Hurts The Most

20 Alex C. feat. Yass - Doktorspiele

21 Olaf Henning - Cowboy & Indianer

