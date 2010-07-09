Die BRAVO Hits 60 - das Tracklisting!
Deine Top-Hits für einen prickelnden Frühling - mit Leona Lewis, Mika & Co.! Hier kommt das Tracklisting!
Alle Tracks im Überblick:
CD 1:
01 Leona Lewis - Bleeding Love
02 Timbaland feat. OneRepublic - Apologize
03 Gwen Stefani - Early Winter
04 Alicia Keys - No One
05 Rihanna feat. Ne-Yo - Hate That I Love You
06 Amy Winehouse - Back To Black
07 Maroon 5 - Won't Go Home Without You
08 Mika - Happy Ending
09 Backstreet Boys - Helpless When She Smiles
0 Christina Aguliera - Oh Mother
Nelly Furtado - In God's Hands
2 Eros Ramazzotti - Non siamo soli
3 Justin Timberlake - Summer Love
4 Sean Kingston - Me Love
5 Chamillionaire - Industry Groupie
6 Laith Al-Deen - Du
7 Rapsoul - König der Welt
8 Lexington Bridge - I Just Can't Hate You
9 Room2012 - Haunted
20 Azad feat. Gentleman - Zeit zu verstehen
21 Fler - Deutscha Bad Boy
CD 2:
01 Ich + Ich - Stark
02 Stefanie Heinzmann - My Man Is A Mean Man
03 Culcha Candela - Chica
04 Monrose - What You Don't Know
05 Jimi Blue - All Alone
06 Mina - How The Angels Fly
07 Martin Stosch - Zeit meines Lebens
08 Stanfour - For All Lovers
09 Sasha - Hide & Seek
0 Ashley Tisdale - He Said She Said
Kate Nash - Foundations
2 Tarja - Die Alive
3 Nightwish - Bye Bye Beautiful
4 Hermes House Band - Rhythm Of The Night
5 Fragma - Toca's Miracle
6 Kate Ryan - Voyage, Voyage
7 Paul van Dyk feat. Rea Garvey - Let Go
8 Scooter - Jumping All Over The World
9 Cascada - What Hurts The Most
20 Alex C. feat. Yass - Doktorspiele
21 Olaf Henning - Cowboy & Indianer
» Zurück zum Artikel!