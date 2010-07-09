Die BRAVO Hits 58 - das Tracklisting!
Erfrischend wie ein Drink im Sommer: 42 coole Hits, ideal für deine Poolparty! Fettes Extra im Booklet: Tokio-Hotel-Facts von A-Z!
Alle Tracks im Überblick:
CD 1:
01 Fergie - Big Girls Don't Cry
02 Gwen Stefani - 4 In The Morning
03 Timbaland - The Way I Are
04 Monrose - Hot Summer
05 Enrique Iglesias - Do You Know? (The Ping Pong Song)
06 Marquess - Vayamos Companeros
07 Beyoncé & Shakira - Beautiful Liar
08 David Bisbal - Silencio
09 Mark Medlock & Dieter Bohlen - You Can Get It
0 Mika - Relax, Take It Easy
Darin - Insanity
2 Befour - Magic Melody
3 Hot Banditoz - Que Si, Que No
4 Belle Perez - El Mundo Bailando
5 US 5 - Rhythm Of Life
6 Lemon Ice - Girl You Know It's True
7 Lumidee Feat. Pitbull - Crazy
8 Wally Warning - No Monkey
9 Bob Sinclar - Sound Of Freedom
20 The Disco Boys - I Love You So
21 Peter Gelderblom - Waiting For
CD 2:
01 Bon Jovi - (You Want To) Make A Memory
02 P!nk - Dear Mr. President
03 Ich + Ich - Vom selben Stern
04 Azad feat. Adel Tawil - Prison Break Anthem
05 Christina Stürmer - Um bei dir zu sein
06 Avril Lavigne - When You're Gone
07 Maroon 5 - Makes Me Wonder
08 Maria Mena - Just Hold Me
09 Akon - Don't Matter
0 Sarah Connor feat. Ne-Yo - Sexual Healing
Tommy Reeve - I'm Sorry
2 Melanie C - Carolyna
3 Rapsoul - Erste Liebe
4 Pretty Ricky - (I Wanna See You) Push It Baby
5 Jan Delay - Türlich Türlich
6 Die Fantastischen Vier - Einfach sein
7 Down Below - Private Soul Security
8 Killerpilze - Liebmichhassmich
9 LaFee - Heul doch
20 Revolverheld - Du explodierst
21 Sportfreunde Stiller - Alles Roger!