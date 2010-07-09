Die BRAVO Hits 58 - das Tracklisting!

Erfrischend wie ein Drink im Sommer: 42 coole Hits, ideal für deine Poolparty! Fettes Extra im Booklet: Tokio-Hotel-Facts von A-Z!

Alle Tracks im Überblick:

CD 1:

01 Fergie - Big Girls Don't Cry

02 Gwen Stefani - 4 In The Morning

03 Timbaland - The Way I Are

04 Monrose - Hot Summer

05 Enrique Iglesias - Do You Know? (The Ping Pong Song)

06 Marquess - Vayamos Companeros

07 Beyoncé & Shakira - Beautiful Liar

08 David Bisbal - Silencio

09 Mark Medlock & Dieter Bohlen - You Can Get It

0 Mika - Relax, Take It Easy

Darin - Insanity

2 Befour - Magic Melody

3 Hot Banditoz - Que Si, Que No

4 Belle Perez - El Mundo Bailando

5 US 5 - Rhythm Of Life

6 Lemon Ice - Girl You Know It's True

7 Lumidee Feat. Pitbull - Crazy

8 Wally Warning - No Monkey

9 Bob Sinclar - Sound Of Freedom

20 The Disco Boys - I Love You So

21 Peter Gelderblom - Waiting For

CD 2:

01 Bon Jovi - (You Want To) Make A Memory

02 P!nk - Dear Mr. President

03 Ich + Ich - Vom selben Stern

04 Azad feat. Adel Tawil - Prison Break Anthem

05 Christina Stürmer - Um bei dir zu sein

06 Avril Lavigne - When You're Gone

07 Maroon 5 - Makes Me Wonder

08 Maria Mena - Just Hold Me

09 Akon - Don't Matter

0 Sarah Connor feat. Ne-Yo - Sexual Healing

Tommy Reeve - I'm Sorry

2 Melanie C - Carolyna

3 Rapsoul - Erste Liebe

4 Pretty Ricky - (I Wanna See You) Push It Baby

5 Jan Delay - Türlich Türlich

6 Die Fantastischen Vier - Einfach sein

7 Down Below - Private Soul Security

8 Killerpilze - Liebmichhassmich

9 LaFee - Heul doch

20 Revolverheld - Du explodierst

21 Sportfreunde Stiller - Alles Roger!

