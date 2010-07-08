BRAVO Hits 49 - das Tracklisting!

ENDLICH: Die neue BRAVO Hits 49 kommt am 10. Juni in die Plattenläden!

Alle Tracks im Überblick:

CD1

01.Will Smith - Switch

02.Gwen Stefani feat. Eve - Rich Girl

03.Phantom Planet - California

04.Lindsay Lohan - Over

05.K?Maro - Crazy

06.Fler - NDW 2005

07. Kool Savas & Azad - All 4 One

08.Mario - Let Me Love You

09.Speedy feat. Lumidee - Sientelo

0.Papa A.P. - Gasolina

.Ying Yang Twins - Wait

2.Ashlee Simpson - La La

3.Melanie C - The Next Best Superstar

4.Simple Plan - Shut Up

5.Marilyn Manson - The Nobodies

6.In Extremo - Nur Ihr Allein

7.Die Toten Hosen - Freunde

8.HIM - And Love Said No

9.Oasis - Lyla

20.Within Temptation - Angels

21.Chemical Brothers - Believe

CD2

01.Banaroo - Dubi Dam Dam

02.CH!PZ - Cowboy

03.Christina Stürmer - Ich Lebe

04.Joana Zimmer - I Believe

05.Ich + Ich - Du erinnerst mich an Liebe

06.Yvonne Catterfeld - Eine Welt ohne Dich

07.Glashaus - Haltet die Welt an

08.Söhne Mannheims - Wenn du schläfst

09.Patrick Nuo - Beautiful

0.Juli - Regen und Meer

.Kate Hall - Is There Anybody Out There

2.Tism - Everyone else has had more....

3.SE Side - This 1's 4 U

4.Thomas Falke - High Again (High On Emotion)

5.Elize ? Automatic (I?m Talking To You)

6.Arsenium - Love Me?, Love Me?

7.Erkan und Stefan feat. Capt. Sensible ? Wot (I Say Captain)

8.Jah Waggy - Another Gal Bites Da Dust

9.Arash - Boro Boro

20.Crazy Frog - Axel F.

21.Sven Schuhmacher ? Aufstehn, aufeinander zugehn