BRAVO Hits 49 - das Tracklisting!
ENDLICH: Die neue BRAVO Hits 49 kommt am 10. Juni in die Plattenläden!
Alle Tracks im Überblick:
CD1
01.Will Smith - Switch
02.Gwen Stefani feat. Eve - Rich Girl
03.Phantom Planet - California
04.Lindsay Lohan - Over
05.K?Maro - Crazy
06.Fler - NDW 2005
07. Kool Savas & Azad - All 4 One
08.Mario - Let Me Love You
09.Speedy feat. Lumidee - Sientelo
0.Papa A.P. - Gasolina
.Ying Yang Twins - Wait
2.Ashlee Simpson - La La
3.Melanie C - The Next Best Superstar
4.Simple Plan - Shut Up
5.Marilyn Manson - The Nobodies
6.In Extremo - Nur Ihr Allein
7.Die Toten Hosen - Freunde
8.HIM - And Love Said No
9.Oasis - Lyla
20.Within Temptation - Angels
21.Chemical Brothers - Believe
CD2
01.Banaroo - Dubi Dam Dam
02.CH!PZ - Cowboy
03.Christina Stürmer - Ich Lebe
04.Joana Zimmer - I Believe
05.Ich + Ich - Du erinnerst mich an Liebe
06.Yvonne Catterfeld - Eine Welt ohne Dich
07.Glashaus - Haltet die Welt an
08.Söhne Mannheims - Wenn du schläfst
09.Patrick Nuo - Beautiful
0.Juli - Regen und Meer
.Kate Hall - Is There Anybody Out There
2.Tism - Everyone else has had more....
3.SE Side - This 1's 4 U
4.Thomas Falke - High Again (High On Emotion)
5.Elize ? Automatic (I?m Talking To You)
6.Arsenium - Love Me?, Love Me?
7.Erkan und Stefan feat. Capt. Sensible ? Wot (I Say Captain)
8.Jah Waggy - Another Gal Bites Da Dust
9.Arash - Boro Boro
20.Crazy Frog - Axel F.
21.Sven Schuhmacher ? Aufstehn, aufeinander zugehn