BRAVO The Hits 2009 - das Tracklisting!
Die 43 größten Hits dieses Jahres auf einem Sampler - das gibt es nur bei uns!
Alle Tracks im Überblick:
CD 1:
. Lady GaGa - Poker Face
2. The Black Eyed Peas - Boom Boom Pow
3. David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland - When Love Takes Over
4. Agnes - Release Me
5. Gossip - Heavy Cross
6. Pitbull - I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)
7. Mando Diao - Dance With Somebody
8. Katy Perry - Hot 'N' Cold
9. La Roux - Bulletproof
0. Emiliana Torrini - Jungle Drum
. Charlie Winston - Like A Hobo
2. Shakira - She Wolf
3. The Killers - Human
4. a-ha- Foot Of The Mountain
5. Cassandra Steen feat. Adel Tawil - Stadt
6. Culcha Candela - Monsta
7. Sugababes - Get Sexy
8. Flo Rida feat. Ke$ha - Right Round
9. Jan Delay - Oh Jonny
20. Peter Fox - Haus am See
21. Sido - Hey du!
BONUSMichael Jackson & The Jackson 5 - I'll Be There
CD 2:
. Ich + Ich - Pflaster
2. OneRepublic - Secrets
3. Marit Larsen - If A Song Could Get Me You
4. Xavier Naidoo - Alles kann besser werden
5. Beyoncé - Halo
6. Razorlight - Wire To Wire
7. Nelly Furtado - Manos Al Aire
8. Laura Pausini feat. James Blunt - Primavera In Anticipo (It Is My Song)
9. Silbermond - Irgendwas bleibt
0. Sportfreunde Stiller - Ein Kompliment Unplugged
. Green Day - 21 Guns
2. P!nk - Sober
3. Milow - Ayo Technology
4. Justin Bieber - One Less Lonely Girl
5. Rihanna - Rehab
6. James Morrison feat. Nelly Furtado - Broken Strings
7. The All-American Rejects - Gives You Hell
8. Metro Station - Shake It
9. Tokio Hotel - Automatisch
20. Frauenarzt & Manny Marc - Das geht ab
21. Cascada - Evacuate The Dancefloor