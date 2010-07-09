BRAVO The Hits 2009 - das Tracklisting!

Die 43 größten Hits dieses Jahres auf einem Sampler - das gibt es nur bei uns!

Alle Tracks im Überblick:

CD 1:

. Lady GaGa - Poker Face

2. The Black Eyed Peas - Boom Boom Pow

3. David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland - When Love Takes Over

4. Agnes - Release Me

5. Gossip - Heavy Cross

6. Pitbull - I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)

7. Mando Diao - Dance With Somebody

8. Katy Perry - Hot 'N' Cold

9. La Roux - Bulletproof

0. Emiliana Torrini - Jungle Drum

. Charlie Winston - Like A Hobo

2. Shakira - She Wolf

3. The Killers - Human

4. a-ha- Foot Of The Mountain

5. Cassandra Steen feat. Adel Tawil - Stadt

6. Culcha Candela - Monsta

7. Sugababes - Get Sexy

8. Flo Rida feat. Ke$ha - Right Round

9. Jan Delay - Oh Jonny

20. Peter Fox - Haus am See

21. Sido - Hey du!

BONUSMichael Jackson & The Jackson 5 - I'll Be There

CD 2:

. Ich + Ich - Pflaster

2. OneRepublic - Secrets

3. Marit Larsen - If A Song Could Get Me You

4. Xavier Naidoo - Alles kann besser werden

5. Beyoncé - Halo

6. Razorlight - Wire To Wire

7. Nelly Furtado - Manos Al Aire

8. Laura Pausini feat. James Blunt - Primavera In Anticipo (It Is My Song)

9. Silbermond - Irgendwas bleibt

0. Sportfreunde Stiller - Ein Kompliment Unplugged

. Green Day - 21 Guns

2. P!nk - Sober

3. Milow - Ayo Technology

4. Justin Bieber - One Less Lonely Girl

5. Rihanna - Rehab

6. James Morrison feat. Nelly Furtado - Broken Strings

7. The All-American Rejects - Gives You Hell

8. Metro Station - Shake It

9. Tokio Hotel - Automatisch

20. Frauenarzt & Manny Marc - Das geht ab

21. Cascada - Evacuate The Dancefloor

