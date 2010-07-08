BRAVO The Hits 2005 - das Tracklisting!
Das Jahr ist fast vorbei - höchste Zeit für BRAVO The Hits 2005! 42 Hits von US 5, Tokio Hotel, Sarah Connor, Bushido & Co!
Alle Tracks im Überblick:
CD 1:
01 Melanie C - First Day Of My Life
02 Sugababes - Push The Button
03 US 5 - Just Because Of You
04 Pussycat Dolls - Don't Cha
05 Sean Paul - We Be Burnin'
06 Black Eyed Peas - Don't Phunk With My Heart
07 Jennifer Lopez - Get Right
08 Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl
09 Will Smith - Switch
0 Chiara feat. Missy Elliott - 1,2 Step
Rihanna - Pon De Replay
2 Juanes - La Camisa Negra
3 The Chemical Brothers - Galvanize
4 K-Maro - Femme Like You
5 Muhabbet - Sie liegt in meinen Armen
6 Seeed - Aufstehn!
7 Fettes Brot - Emanuela
8 Bushido - Endgegner
9 Schiller mit Thomas D - Die Nacht . . . Du bist nicht allein
20 Kelly Clarkson - Behind These Hazel Eyes
21 Rammstein - Benzin
CD 2:
01 Mariah Carey - We Belong Together
02 Christina Stürmer - Mama (Ana Ahabak)
03 Ich + Ich - Du erinnerst mich an Liebe
04 t.A.T.u. - All About Us
05 Xavier Naidoo - Dieser Weg
06 Tokio Hotel - Durch den Monsun
07 Marc Terenzi - Love To Be Loved By You
08 Backstreet Boys - Incomplete
09 Joana Zimmer - I Believe
0 Mario - Let Me Love You
2Pac - Ghetto Gospel
2 Nelly feat. Tim McGraw - Over And Over
3 Phantom Planet - California
4 Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.
5 Wir sind Helden - Nur ein Wort
6 Juli - November
7 Nena - Liebe ist
8 A-Ha - Celice
9 Simply Red - Perfect Love
20 Jeanette - Bad Girls Club
21 Sarah Connor - From Zero To Hero
