BRAVO Black Hits Volume 22: Das Tracklisting!

R'n'B-, Rap- & HipHop vom Feinsten erwarten dich: Mit Ke$ha, Lil Wayne & Co.! Hier kommt das Tracklisting!

Alle Tracks im Überblick:

CD 1:

. Rihanna - Rude Boy

2. Iyaz - Replay

3. Jason Derülo - Whatcha Say

4. The Black Eyed Peas - Rock That Body

5. Ke$ha - TiK ToK

6. Lady Gaga - Bad Romance

7. Timbaland feat. SoShy & Nelly Furtado - Morning After Dark

8. Alexandra Burke feat. Flo Rida - Bad Boys

9. Justin Bieber feat. Ludacris - Baby

0. Fabolous feat. Keri Hilson - Everything, Everyday, Everywhere

. T-Pain - Take Your Shirt Off

2. Lil Wayne - On Fire

3. Drake - Best I Ever Had

4. Sido - Sie bleibt

5. Culcha Candela - Eiskalt

6. Pitbull - Hotel Room Service

7. Honorebel feat. Pitbull & Jump Smokers - Now You See It

8. Young Dee - The Clubbanger

9. Stromae - Alors On Danse

20. Frauenarzt & Manny Marc - Disco Pogo

BONUSEminem - We Made You

CD 2:

. Cheryl Cole - Fight For This Love

2. Keri Hilson - I Like

3. Jay Sean feat. Sean Paul & Lil Jon - Do You Remember

4. David Guetta feat. Estelle - One Love

5. Pixie Lott - Cry Me Out

6. Alicia Keys - Doesn't Mean Anything

7. Leona Lewis - Happy

8. Usher - Papers

9. R. Kelly - Religious

0. Method Man, Ghostface Killah & Raekwon - Our Dreams

. J. Cole - Lights Please

2. Mario - Get Out

3. Mr. Hudson feat. Kanye West - Supernova

4. Bushido - Alles wird gut

5. Xavier Naidoo - Halte durch

6. Glashaus - Licht (Jack Daniel's Radio Cut)

7. Jan Delay - Hoffnung

8. Erykah Badu - Window Seat

9. Gentleman - It No Pretty

20. GMR CLAN feat. BLUMENTOPF - Wir geben Gas

21. Fettes Brot - Jein

