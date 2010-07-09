BRAVO Black Hits Volume 22: Das Tracklisting!
R'n'B-, Rap- & HipHop vom Feinsten erwarten dich: Mit Ke$ha, Lil Wayne & Co.! Hier kommt das Tracklisting!
Alle Tracks im Überblick:
CD 1:
. Rihanna - Rude Boy
2. Iyaz - Replay
3. Jason Derülo - Whatcha Say
4. The Black Eyed Peas - Rock That Body
5. Ke$ha - TiK ToK
6. Lady Gaga - Bad Romance
7. Timbaland feat. SoShy & Nelly Furtado - Morning After Dark
8. Alexandra Burke feat. Flo Rida - Bad Boys
9. Justin Bieber feat. Ludacris - Baby
0. Fabolous feat. Keri Hilson - Everything, Everyday, Everywhere
. T-Pain - Take Your Shirt Off
2. Lil Wayne - On Fire
3. Drake - Best I Ever Had
4. Sido - Sie bleibt
5. Culcha Candela - Eiskalt
6. Pitbull - Hotel Room Service
7. Honorebel feat. Pitbull & Jump Smokers - Now You See It
8. Young Dee - The Clubbanger
9. Stromae - Alors On Danse
20. Frauenarzt & Manny Marc - Disco Pogo
BONUSEminem - We Made You
CD 2:
. Cheryl Cole - Fight For This Love
2. Keri Hilson - I Like
3. Jay Sean feat. Sean Paul & Lil Jon - Do You Remember
4. David Guetta feat. Estelle - One Love
5. Pixie Lott - Cry Me Out
6. Alicia Keys - Doesn't Mean Anything
7. Leona Lewis - Happy
8. Usher - Papers
9. R. Kelly - Religious
0. Method Man, Ghostface Killah & Raekwon - Our Dreams
. J. Cole - Lights Please
2. Mario - Get Out
3. Mr. Hudson feat. Kanye West - Supernova
4. Bushido - Alles wird gut
5. Xavier Naidoo - Halte durch
6. Glashaus - Licht (Jack Daniel's Radio Cut)
7. Jan Delay - Hoffnung
8. Erykah Badu - Window Seat
9. Gentleman - It No Pretty
20. GMR CLAN feat. BLUMENTOPF - Wir geben Gas
21. Fettes Brot - Jein
