BRAVO Black Hits Vol. 12 - das Tracklisting!
Alle Tracks im Überblick:
CD 1:
01 The Game - How We Do
02 Usher - Caught Up
03 Nitty - Nasty Girl
04 3rd Wish - I Am
05 Destiny's Child - Lose My Breath
06 Ashanti - Only U
07 Akon feat. Azad - Locked Up
08 Mustafa Sandal feat. Gentleman - Isyankar
09 Gentleman - Intoxication
0 Christina Milian feat. Joe Budden - Whatever U Want
LL Cool J feat. 7 Aurelius - Hush
2 Ciara feat. Petey Pablo - Goodies
3 Fabolous - Breath
4 Nina Sky - Turnin' Me On
5 Xzibit - Hey Now (Mean Muggin)
6 Terror Squad - Lean Back
7 Pitbull feat. Lil Jon - Culo
8 D-12 - My Band
9 Die Fantastischen Vier - Geboren
20 Kool Savas & Azad - Monstershit
21 Fettes Brot - Emanuela
CD 2:
01 Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz feat. Usher & Ludacris - Lovers & Friends
02 Ying Yang Twins - Wait
03 Alicia Keys - Karma
04 Söhne Mannheims - Und wenn ein Lied
05 Brothers Keepers - Bereit
06 213 - Twist Yo Body
07 Bushido feat. Cassandra Steen - Hoffnung stirbt zuletzt
08 The 411 - Teardrops
09 Beyoncé - Naughty Girl
0 Jackie-O feat. Ying Yang Twins - Fine
Jon B. feat. Dirt McGirt - Everytime
2 Cam'ron feat. Mona Lisa - Girls
3 Max Herre - Du weisst (Bye Bye Baby)
4 Jansen & Kowalski - Mamacita
5 Afrob - Wollt ihr wissen
6 Sido - Meine Kette
7 Fler & B-Tight - Du Opfer
8 Eko Fresh - Die Abrechnung
9 Kool Savas - Das Urteil
