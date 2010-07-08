BRAVO Black Hits Vol. 12 - das Tracklisting!

Alle Tracks im Überblick:

CD 1:

01 The Game - How We Do

02 Usher - Caught Up

03 Nitty - Nasty Girl

04 3rd Wish - I Am

05 Destiny's Child - Lose My Breath

06 Ashanti - Only U

07 Akon feat. Azad - Locked Up

08 Mustafa Sandal feat. Gentleman - Isyankar

09 Gentleman - Intoxication

0 Christina Milian feat. Joe Budden - Whatever U Want

LL Cool J feat. 7 Aurelius - Hush

2 Ciara feat. Petey Pablo - Goodies

3 Fabolous - Breath

4 Nina Sky - Turnin' Me On

5 Xzibit - Hey Now (Mean Muggin)

6 Terror Squad - Lean Back

7 Pitbull feat. Lil Jon - Culo

8 D-12 - My Band

9 Die Fantastischen Vier - Geboren

20 Kool Savas & Azad - Monstershit

21 Fettes Brot - Emanuela

CD 2:

01 Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz feat. Usher & Ludacris - Lovers & Friends

02 Ying Yang Twins - Wait

03 Alicia Keys - Karma

04 Söhne Mannheims - Und wenn ein Lied

05 Brothers Keepers - Bereit

06 213 - Twist Yo Body

07 Bushido feat. Cassandra Steen - Hoffnung stirbt zuletzt

08 The 411 - Teardrops

09 Beyoncé - Naughty Girl

0 Jackie-O feat. Ying Yang Twins - Fine

Jon B. feat. Dirt McGirt - Everytime

2 Cam'ron feat. Mona Lisa - Girls

3 Max Herre - Du weisst (Bye Bye Baby)

4 Jansen & Kowalski - Mamacita

5 Afrob - Wollt ihr wissen

6 Sido - Meine Kette

7 Fler & B-Tight - Du Opfer

8 Eko Fresh - Die Abrechnung

9 Kool Savas - Das Urteil

