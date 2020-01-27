Girlpower :
Fashion-News: Die brandneue Mickey Mouse-Kollektion von Gucci

Anlässlich des Chinesischen Jahres der Maus hat nach Converse, Swatch, VANS, Kappa und weiteren Marken nun auch das italienische Luxuslabel Gucci eine limitierte Kollektion in Kooperation mit Mickey Mouse gelauncht. Was genau es mit der Zusammenarbeit auf sich hat, erfährst du hier. 

Mickey Mouse.
Passend zum Jahr der Maus: Die neue Gucci-Kollektion in Kollaboration mit Mickey Mouse.
Art of Drawing / Alamy Stock Photo

Seit dem 25. Januar herrscht nun offiziell das Chinesische Jahr der Maus. Und wie feiert eine weltweit polarisierende Modemarke wie Gucci dieses Event? Na mit einer eigenen Limited Edition im Maus-Design. Und natürlich darf es beim italienischen Luxuslabel rund um Chefdesigner Alessandro Michele keine geringere Maus als die Kultfigur Mickey Mouse sein. Von der Badeschlappe über die Bucket Bag bis hin zur Armbanduhr: Fans der beiden Labels können sich über zahlreiche limitierte Stücke freuen, viele davon im altbekannten Gucci Canvas-Look, ergänzt durch die farbenfrohen Cartoon-Figuren Mickey und Minnie. Diese verleihen den Kleidungsstücken, Schuhen und Accessoires nicht nur einen pfiffigen, einzigartigen Charakter, sondern erwecken in vielen Konsumenten auch echte Kindheitsgefühle. Kein Wunder, schließlich sind viele Erwachsene mit Mickey Mouse, die 2018 ihren 90. Geburtstag feierte, groß geworden. Erhältlich ist die lebhafte (und leider auch sehr hochpreisige) Kollektion übrigens bereits seit dem 3. Januar und das sowohl im Gucci-Onlineshop als auch in ausgewählten Stores. 

Hier findest du einige Impressionen aus der brandneuen Kollektion von Gucci x Mickey Mouse:

 

 

