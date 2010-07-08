BRAVO Supershow Hits!

BRAVO Supershow 2001 VÖ 06.04.2001 Sony BMG Disk 1: 01. Sugababes - Overlaod 02. Outkast - Ms. Jackson 03. Debelah Morgan - Dance With Me 04. ATC - Why Oh Why 05. Gigi D'Agostino - Super 06. Prezioso - Rock The Discothek 07. Lexy & K.Paul - You're The One 08. Mabel - Don't Let Me Down 09. Malaria vs. Chicks - Kaltes klares Wasser 10. Public Domain - Operation Blade 11. Milk & Sugar - Higher & Higher 12. Marc & Claude - Loving You 13. Sven Schuhmacher - Hey Little Girl 14. Massive Inc. - Sunday 15. SR-71 - Right Now 16. Sub7even - Weathermen 17. HIM - Gone With The Sin 18. Guano Apes - Dödel Up 19. Glow - President Of Boarderland 20. OPM - Heaven Is A Halfpipe Disk 2: 01. Modern Talking - Win The Race 02. Dido - Here With Me 03. DJ Bobo & Irene Cara - What A Feeling 04. Jeanette - Will You Be There 05. Britney Spears - Stronger 06. Vanessa Amorosi - Shine 07. Backstreet Boys - Shape Of My Heart 08. Westlife - I Lay My Love On You 09. Sasha - Owner Of My Heart 10. Frei - Weil Du es bist 11. Christian - Was kostet die Welt 12. Right Said Fred - You're My Mate 13. Siesto - Everytime 14. Craig David - Walking Away 15. No Angels - Daylight In You Eyes 16. Baha Men - You All Dat 17. DJ Tomekk - Return Of Hip Hop 18. Anastacia - Cowboys & Kisses 19. All Saints - All Hooked Up 20. Brandy - Another Day In Paradise