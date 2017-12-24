AC Mailand

Mourinho und Balotelli arbeiteten schon bei Inter zusammen. Jetzt will der Portugiese den Stürmer zu Chelsea holen.

Mourinho will Balotelli

Tauschen die beiden die Jobs? Chelsea will Mario Balotelli und bietet Milan dafür Romelu Lukaku.

Irrer Tausch: Balotelli für Lukaku?

Maßgeschneidert: Der Chip ist in die Techfit-Shirts der Spieler eingearbeitet und sitzt zwischen den Schulterblättern.

miCoach – mit Hightech zur WM

Kevin-Prince Boateng soll sich zum Medizincheck auf Schalke eingefunden haben.

Boateng wechselt zu Schalke Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng feiert sein Tor und den Einzug in die Champions League-Gruppenphase.

CL dank Boateng und Balotelli ballern Milan in die CL

Wieder rassistische Gesänge AC-Mailand-Stürmer Kevin Constant ist das Opfer

Spektakulär: Mario Balotelli sorgt bei Milan nicht nur für Tore, sondern auch für eine geile Show!

So macht Balotelli Milan besser Tor

Torschütze gegen Inter: El Shaarawy nach seinem ersten Tor im Mailand-Derby.

Star des Tages am 25. Februar

So wie hier im Ligaspiel gegen Reading will Fernando Torres auch heute für den FC Chelsea treffen und jubeln.

Super Cup: Duell der Torjäger

Zlatan Ibrahimovic im Testspiel gegen Paris St. Germain im Januar 2012

Zlatan Ibrahimovic nach Paris

Mario Balotelli witzige Fun-Bilder Verarsche, Meme, Fotomontagen

Antonio Cassano und Mario Balotelli feiern das 2:0 der Italiener über die deutsche Nationalelf

Mario Balotelli

