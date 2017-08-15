@vladamua: Lippen zeichnen: So zauberst du vollere Lippen
Rote Lippen soll man küssen? Dieser Spruch ist doch längst von gestern ;) Doch bei diesen Lippen, die wir Euch hier zeigen, würden wir einen Kuss auch gar nicht empfehlen. Dafür sind sie nämlich viel zu schön und aufwendig. Für den Account @vladamua ist Vlada Haggerty aus Los Angeles verantwortlich. Wer sich schon immer mal die Frage gestellt hat, ob Lippen zu Kunstwerken werden können: Die Antwort lautet "Ja"!
Wenn ein Make-up und Lip Artist einen Instagram Account hat, dann kann das nur hübsch werden? In diesem Fall möchten wir auch gern das Wort "bombastisch" verwenden. Auf @vladamua seht ihr nicht nur klassisch geschminkte Lippen, sondern komplette Kunstwerke. Vlada Haggerty zaubert ganze Städte, Landschaften und Brücken auf die Münder ihrer Models.
@vladamua: Lippen kunstvoll inszeniert!
Aber auch unzählige Pailletten und Schmucksteinchen finden auf den Lippen platz. Nicht schlecht. . . Diese speziellen Kreationen sind natürlich nicht besonders alltagstauglich, doch über 771.000 Abonennten gefällt's. Ihren Account hat die Amerikanerin seit Juli 2012. Die Spezialisierung auf Lippen kam erst später.
Aus diesem Grund ist sie inzwischen ein totaler Profi, wenn es um das Schminken voller Lippen geht. Du möchtest sehen wie? Hier geht es direkt zu ihrem Account!
Mehr über @vladamua erfahrt ihr in der aktuellen BRAVO loves Instagram XXL-Community-Ausgabe.
💙❤️San Francisco!❤️💙 The next stop of @smashboxcosmetics Lip Art World Tour will be at @Macys Union Square in San Francisco this Saturday 4/22. Get your lips blinged out by a pro, create 3D gifs, meet me and more! I will also be doing lip art demos throughout the day
Build bridges, not walls 💙 Using @makeupforeverofficial flash palette, @inglot_usa eyeshadows and @wolfefaceartfx on top and @smashboxcosmetics Always On liquid lipstick in True Grit as a base and Be Legendary Liquid Metals in Brainz'n'Bronze and Moscow Muled for the bottom lip 💋