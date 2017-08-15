@plantifulplatter: Vegane Rezepte für Deine Ernährung!
Kennst Du schon @plantifulplatter? Der Instagram-Account der 17-jährigen Lena aus Deutschland beschäftigt sich mit einem, wie wir finden, unfassbar tollen Thema. Es geht ums Essen! Genauer gesagt befasst sie sich auf ihrem Channel mit veganen Rezepten für Deine Ernährung!
Immer mehr Menschen interessieren sich für vegane Ernährung. Kein Wunder, dass Lena mit @plantifluplatter (plantiful bedeutet übersetzt pflanzlich; platter steht für Teller) über 27.000 Abonnenten begeistern kann. Doch wir sind uns ziemlich sicher, dass nicht nur das Thema selbst zu der großen Follower-Zahl führt. Die Fotos werden alle von Ihr selbst geschossen und Ihr Feed sieht einfach perfekt aus!
@plantifulplatter: Auf die Details kommt es an!
Lena von plantifulplatter fotografiert Ihre Kreationen oftmals von oben und ist beim Anrichten des Essens sehr detailverliebt. Kein Wunder, dass ihre Bilder tausendfach geliket werden. Die Postings sind übrigens auf Englisch - ihre internationalen Fans freut das natürlich besonders.
Du möchtest Lena folgen? Hier geht es direkt zu Ihrem Account!
Mehr über @plantifluplatter erfahrt ihr in der aktuellen BRAVO loves Instagram XXL-Community-Ausgabe
What happens when you crave waffles and mashed potatoes at the same time?! Yes, you make VEGAN POTATO WAFFLES topped with vegan sour cream, steamed spinach and tomato sauce 😋 Thank you so much Lauren from @hotforfood for this awesome recipe! I've never had savoury waffles before and I think I even prefer them to the sweet ones 🤗 Are you Team sweet or Team savoury? In general I'm more the sweet person 😌 #whatveganseat #vegangermany #vegansofinstagram #instafood #eattherainbow #veganwerdenwaslosdigga #plantbased #veganism #healthyfoodshare #veganfoodshare #foodporn #crueltyfree #veganpower #vegandinner #friendsnotfood #carbup #veganzone #plantpowered #dairyfree #vegancooking #cleaneating #vegandeutschland #eatittobeatit #veganteen #highcarb #wholefoods #govegan #hotforfood
Wonderful #dhalmonday everyone! 😊❤️ For today's dinner I enjoyed this utterly delicious bowl of RED LENTIL DHAL served with brown basmati rice and lots of green onion after an amazing yoga session! I recently started trying to incorporate yoga into my daily routine and I feel so much more relaxed and comfortable 💚 I'm currently working on splits 😉 Do you have any experiences with Yoga? ✨#whatveganseat
When you miss summer so much that only a big bowl of fruity nice cream can satisfy your cravings😜😍 Seriously, I've almost used up all of our frozen fruit and it's time to stock up again! Last year me and my parents picked tons of strawberries and blueberries from the fields and froze those we didn't manage to eat 😂👌 STRAWBERRY NICECREAM with @super_nutritions detox blend in cherry/berry flavor ( get 20% off using the croupon "febpfp20" 🙌) and topped with blueberries, raspberries, granola and cacao nibs #nicecream #smoothiebowl