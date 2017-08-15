@plantbased_food_and_travel: Einfach, vegan und gesund!

Ihr möchtet Euch vegan ernähren? Ihr glaubt aber, dass Euch die Ideen und vor allem die Zeit dafür fehlen? @plantbased_food_and_travel zeigt Euch, wie die Kombination aus einfach, vegan und gesund funktioniert.

Conny ist aus München und wird über ihren Instagram Account @plantbased_food_and_travel täglich von über 139.000 Abonnenten verfolgt. Was genau es zu verfolgen gibt? Einfache und vegane Küche sind die Stichworte. Connys Account ist bunt, was vor allem an den vielen leckeren Obst-Schälchen und -Tellern liegt. Doch nicht nur frische Früchtchen sind Teil ihrer Ernährung. Auch Pasta- und Gemüse-Liebhaber kommen nicht zu kurz.

Die 100.000 Follower Marke knackte Conny übrigens genau ein Jahr, nachdem sie ihren Account gegründet hat! Ihr möchtest Conny auschecken? Dann klickt am besten gleich hier!

Mehr über @plantbased_food_and_travel erfahrt ihr in der aktuellen BRAVO loves Instagram XXL-Community-Ausgabe