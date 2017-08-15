@plantbased_food_and_travel: Einfach, vegan und gesund!
Ihr möchtet Euch vegan ernähren? Ihr glaubt aber, dass Euch die Ideen und vor allem die Zeit dafür fehlen? @plantbased_food_and_travel zeigt Euch, wie die Kombination aus einfach, vegan und gesund funktioniert.
Conny ist aus München und wird über ihren Instagram Account @plantbased_food_and_travel täglich von über 139.000 Abonnenten verfolgt. Was genau es zu verfolgen gibt? Einfache und vegane Küche sind die Stichworte. Connys Account ist bunt, was vor allem an den vielen leckeren Obst-Schälchen und -Tellern liegt. Doch nicht nur frische Früchtchen sind Teil ihrer Ernährung. Auch Pasta- und Gemüse-Liebhaber kommen nicht zu kurz.
Die 100.000 Follower Marke knackte Conny übrigens genau ein Jahr, nachdem sie ihren Account gegründet hat! Ihr möchtest Conny auschecken? Dann klickt am besten gleich hier!
Mehr über @plantbased_food_and_travel erfahrt ihr in der aktuellen BRAVO loves Instagram XXL-Community-Ausgabe
Good morning lovely people in my phone 🙋🏻. Happy saturday. Who wants a oven baked sweetpotatoe for breakfast? It's so delicious in combination with fruits 😍. My day is packed and I really have to start preparing my move out of the houses 🙈. I already did some things but definitely not enough. What are your plans? I hope the hastags are working again now 🙏. Wish you a great day 💕
An early good morning to all of you 🙋🏻. I woke up at 5 and had enough time to prepare my breakfast 😁😁. Oh and because I got the question some times yesterday: yes I cut the potatoes from yesterday evening with my cast arm. The fingers are nearly free and potatoes not hard ☺️. I think it looked quite funny, but anyways. The result was ok 😁. For breakfast I'll have ricepudding (again 😅) topped with different fruits. I wish you all a good start in the new week 💕
Hey lovely people and greetings from cologne 🙋🏻We finally arrived here in our amazing apartement. I try to show it to you in the Insta story. For today it's definitely enough and Karen and I just enjoy the evening together. I would give a lot for a bowl like this right now 😁. Instead I'll just have quick fried fennel and rice. Have a great rest of the day 💕.